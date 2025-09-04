Fajardo to miss Coliseum blessing

SAN Miguel Beermen star June Mar Fajardo will miss the blessing of the newly renovated New Cebu Coliseum this Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, due to a prior commitment with San Miguel Corp. Chairman and CEO Ramon S. Ang.

This was revealed by Baldomero Estenzo, a lawyer and longtime adviser of Fajardo since his college days with the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

Estenzo said UC and Cebu Coliseum owner Augusto W. Go had personally requested him to invite the eight-time Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Most Valuable Player to the blessing.

However, Fajardo won’t be able to make it, as his meeting with the San Miguel chief executive is also scheduled on the same day, Estenzo explained.

“I invited him as Attorney Go requested, but he already has a meeting with RSA (Ramon S. Ang) that day, so he really can’t attend,” Estenzo told Superbalita Cebu in Cebuano through text message.

Fajardo, nicknamed “The Kraken,” is a native of Pinamungajan, Cebu. He launched his basketball career with the UC Webmasters in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc., where he played from 2007 to 2011.

He led UC to back-to-back championships in 2010 and 2011 and was named league MVP for three straight seasons from 2009 to 2011.

In 2009, the 6-foot-10 Fajardo shared MVP honors with fellow Cebuano giant Greg Slaughter, the 7-foot center from the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers.

Fajardo entered the PBA as the No. 1 overall pick of the Petron Blaze Boosters (now San Miguel Beermen) in 2012.

Since then, he has built one of the most dominant careers in Philippine basketball history, and at 35, continues to add to his already remarkable legacy. / ESL