Cybersecurity firm Bitdefender has uncovered a malware campaign called “SYS010,” which uses fake Facebook advertisements promoting free animated wallpaper applications to steal Meta Business accounts.

The advertisements lure users into downloading seemingly legitimate software that secretly installs malicious programs on their computers.

Once installed, the malware allows hackers to access Facebook accounts, business pages, and advertising accounts without needing victims’ passwords, potentially bypassing two-factor authentication.

It can also collect sensitive business information, including advertising budgets and payment details. Malicious browser extensions associated with the campaign can also access Gmail and Outlook accounts, read recent emails, and permanently delete selected messages, including security alerts and verification codes, to conceal unauthorized access.

Bitdefender said the campaign has been detected worldwide, with the Philippines among the countries reporting the highest levels of activity.

The cybersecurity firm urged small businesses and content creators to avoid downloading applications advertised on social media and instead obtain software from official sources. It also advised users to regularly review account access, enable multi-factor authentication, and remain cautious of repeated administrator permission requests and unexpected browser management settings. (STE)