Fake news on Kawasan, canyoneering denounced

THE Badian Sangguniang Bayan (SB) has passed a resolution condemning false social media posts claiming Kawasan Falls and the town’s canyoneering site were damaged and were now unsafe following the recent 6.9 earthquake in north Cebu last Sept. 30.

In a public notice on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, the Council identified five individuals allegedly responsible for the posts, stating the claims harmed Badian’s reputation and tourism.

The public notice posted on ‘Breathtaking Badian,’ Badian’s Tourism FB page identified the following individuals and Facebook account holders allegedly responsible for posting or sharing misleading claims:

Elsy Jore Imperial of Tabuelan, Cebu; Rotalia Cabotaje Oponda of Mandaue City; Alexan Alimbon Masangay of Davao City; Robinson Velasco Jr. of Mexico, Pampanga; and Marlene Salazar Alejandro of Minglanilla, Cebu.

The local council said the posts have caused unwarranted harm to Badian’s reputation and its tourism industry, particularly to the internationally known Kawasan Falls, which the local government unit said remains safe and well-managed.

The SB demanded a public retraction and written apology from the identified individuals within seven days from the announcement.

Failure to comply, it warned, will lead to their declaration as persona non grata under Municipal Ordinance 11, Series of 2023, and may prompt further legal or administrative action. / CDF