Cebu

Fake policewoman nabbed in Mandaue City

A 44-year-old woman who pretended to be a cop by wearing a PNP athletic uniform was arrested at a police checkpoint along Zuelig Street, Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Myrlin Beard, married, of BSP Camp, Upper Banica, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Beard failed to produce a police ID when the police pulled her over on a motorcycle.

The suspect will be facing charge for violating Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code or the unlawful use of uniforms or insignia. (DVG, TPT)

