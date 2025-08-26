Falcons soar to aerie

THE Adamson University Soaring Falcons clinched the 2025 Cebu City Inter-collegiate basketball title after defeating the College of St. Benilde Blazers, 71-61, in the championship game at the Cebu City Sports Institute Gym in Sawang Calero on Monday night, Aug. 25.

Once again, big man Cedric Manzano led the Falcons with 16 points and 10 rebounds in a victory that served as redemption for their loss to the same team during the

elimination round.

Coach Nash Racela celebrated another milestone for his team, emphasizing the tournament’s importance in their preparations for the upcoming UAAP season.

“It is just good that we were able to get back at the end, because we lost to them a few days ago,” Racela said in a post-game interview. “We considered this as a big preparation for the UAAP, and we’re less than a month away from our opening.”

However, Racela also acknowledged the intense preparations of their UAAP rivals, noting that some teams even traveled abroad for

tune-up games.

“Again, we’re not like the other UAAP schools where they go to different countries to find games. So, this is a big thing for us, and we’re very thankful to the City of Cebu for having us here,” added Racela, whose Falcons also won the Bayugan tournament

last month.

Racela said that their strong defense against St. Benilde’s scorers and improved outside shooting made a

huge difference.

The Blazers controlled the game in the first quarter with a 17-14 lead, but the Falcons picked up momentum in the second and surged ahead by halftime, 39-29.

Alongside Manzano’s dominance in the paint, Ray Allen Torres and Matthew Montebon provided firepower from beyond the arc. Torres finished the game with 14 points, including four three-point bombs, while Montebon added 13 with two triples of

his own.

On the Blazers’ side, only Matthew Oli managed to score in double digits, posting 12 points and five rebounds.

The Blazers also struggled from long range, converting just four of 22 attempts compared to the Falcons’ 11-of-31 shooting from deep.

“I think it was a big difference that we were able to match up well against their scorers, because we know St. Benilde has a talented lineup,” said Racela, who also praised the skills of Cebuano point guard Gab Cometa from the Blazers.

“Cometa was also there; he’s playing very well — he’s a great point guard. We were just able to slow them down a bit. I think that was the key to our victory,” said the former PBA coach.

In the battle for third place, the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Altas, coached by Olsen Racela, easily trounced the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 96-48.