A WAVE of panic buying recently hit Metro Cebu after false reports of six-month power outages began spreading online. Thousands of residents rushed to buy emergency supplies, showing how quickly fake news can cause real-world chaos in our local communities.

Fear leads to massive spending

In places like Barangay Bankal in Lapu-Lapu City, some residents reportedly spent over P10,000 on power banks, generators and solar panels. These expensive purchases were based entirely on unverified social media posts claiming that the region would face "rotational brownouts" for half a year.

Major utility providers, including Visayan Electric Company and Mactan Electric Company (Meco), moved quickly to stop the panic. They confirmed that power supplies are actually stable and there is no such crisis.

Why this matters to you

This incident is about more than just a few wrong Facebook posts. Experts describe this "muddiness" in digital communication as a "destroyer of life and hope" because it forces families into unnecessary financial strain.

When people hoard goods based on a "slipshod" digital report, they hurt the local economy and put too much pressure on shops and suppliers. Because some fake news now uses AI to look like real journalism, it is becoming harder for the average reader to tell the difference between "the fancy and the plain."

The "predatory" business of fear

The panic in Cebu follows a global trend where "uninspired scribblers" use digital platforms to confuse people. In this case, the lies took advantage of global worries, such as the Middle East crisis and fuel supplies, to make the local rumors feel more believable.

Utility companies believe some of this content is driven by "personal gain." It appears to be a predatory marketing tactic where fear is used to "accessorize" and sell products like solar lights and generators. This "language of mutilation" hacks facts into pieces just to grab your attention, much like aggressive advertising.

How to spot the deception

Fake news travels with a "breezy manner" that makes it feel authentic, while real writing is often a "laborious and slow" process. While good communication relies on "plainness, simplicity and sincerity," these hoaxes use "rhetorical capers" to trick your judgment.

• The Power of Words: False advisories are phrased specifically to "explode in the mind" of the reader.

• The "Thruway" Risk: Information moves at high speeds today, like a "thru-way" designed for those going 65. On this fast-moving path, "simplified" or "unorthodox" reporting can lead to a "total loss" of truth.

Looking ahead

As AI-generated content gets smarter, it continues to distract readers and exhaust their patience. The future safety of Cebu depends on "straightforward" and "compact" reporting from official sources to "bring down the bird of thought" before misinformation can spread.

For now, the best defense is your own "reliable ear." By staying calm and looking for "unpretentious" official updates instead of viral hoaxes, you can protect your family’s budget and peace of mind. / DPC