Family blames rigid hospital protocols after teenager dies following Carcar accident

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has died following a road accident, sparking a heated debate over hospital "e-referral" rules. His family claims that strict digital protocols and a lack of equipment at the Cebu Provincial Hospital (CPH) in Carcar City caused a fatal delay in his treatment.

A race against time

The victim was injured in an accident in Valladolid, Carcar City, in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. He was rushed to CPH–Carcar unconscious. By 4 a.m., doctors advised that the boy needed specialized tests that the hospital could not provide.

The boy’s sister, Dennielle Ariannah Delica, said the family asked for an immediate transfer to a larger hospital for a CT scan and surgery. However, she claims the transfer was stalled because of the "e-referral" system.

“We were waiting for the online referral because they would not release the patient unless the [receiving] hospital had already accepted him,” Delica told Brigada News FM Cebu. “They wouldn't proceed because of the protocol requiring the receiving hospital to confirm first.”

The timeline of the delay

According to the family, the wait for digital confirmation took several hours:

• 1 a.m., Friday: The victim arrives at CPH-Carcar via ambulance.

• 4 a.m.: Family requests a transfer to a specialized facility.

• Morning hours: The transfer is allegedly delayed while waiting for online confirmation.

• 10 a.m.: Confirmation is finally received for Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

• 12 p.m.: The patient reaches VSMMC after being delayed by traffic.

• 11 p.m., Sunday: After two days in critical condition, the 15-year-old passes away.

Claims of negligence

The family's grief is mixed with anger. Delica alleged that while they waited, her brother’s pulse weakened. She even claimed a relative had to manually help the boy breathe and clean his wounds because the staff seemed unavailable.

“Instead of them expediting it because the case was critical, they dithered,” she said.

Delica also claimed that when they asked to move him to a private hospital, staff questioned if they could afford the P100,000 downpayment — a cost the family says they were ready to pay.

Health officials defend the system

Dr. Mary Ann Josephine Arsenal, the Cebu Provincial Health officer-in-charge, said she will investigate the incident. However, she defended the e-referral system, which was created to stop "hospital hopping."

“The referral system is meant to save the patient’s time so they don't go from hospital to hospital only to be denied [entry],” Arsenal explained. She noted that even private hospitals must confirm they have space before a patient is sent.

A hospital under pressure

This is not the first time CPH–Carcar has faced criticism. In July 2025, the hospital was investigated after a pregnant woman and her baby died because no surgeon was on duty.

That tragedy led to a provincial review of staff shortages. Now, this latest death has renewed fears that administrative rules may be getting in the way of saving lives during emergencies. / CDF