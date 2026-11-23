Imagine two chief executive officers (CEOs) in the same industry, facing the same margin pressure, rising costs, tighter financing and slowing demand. Both answer for profitability, cash, customers, people and continuity. Both carry the same title.

One can be gone by the end of the quarter, quietly and without ceremony. The other may be given another year.

The market does not know the difference.

The first is a professional, non-family CEO, recruited for qualifications and a record of results. Pay is tied to agreed objectives. Missed targets trigger hard conversations, and if performance does not improve, replacement is a legitimate business decision.

The second is a family CEO, perhaps the founder’s son or daughter, who may have arrived through succession rather than competition. When results disappoint, the family extends patience. Absences go uncovered, decisions wait, bonuses are still paid, and employee concerns go unanswered.

One is expected to earn the right to remain. The other may come to believe that the right comes with the family name.

A note on scope: this series is about family members who work in the business as executives. A family member who holds shares but does not manage is a different conversation, because ownership and management are separate roles.

The double standard nobody wants to discuss

No founder sets out to weaken a child. Protection feels like love, and a parent who spent decades building a business does not easily say, “This is not working.” But every extension is paid for by someone else: the employee who covers the gap, the sibling who notices the difference, and eventually the child, who never learns where he or she really stands.

The problem is not that family members receive opportunities. They should. The problem begins when opportunity becomes entitlement, and entitlement becomes immunity from accountability. A family business cannot demand professional accountability from its employees while exempting its own family executives.