Imagine two chief executive officers (CEOs) in the same industry, facing the same margin pressure, rising costs, tighter financing and slowing demand. Both answer for profitability, cash, customers, people and continuity. Both carry the same title.
One can be gone by the end of the quarter, quietly and without ceremony. The other may be given another year.
The market does not know the difference.
The first is a professional, non-family CEO, recruited for qualifications and a record of results. Pay is tied to agreed objectives. Missed targets trigger hard conversations, and if performance does not improve, replacement is a legitimate business decision.
The second is a family CEO, perhaps the founder’s son or daughter, who may have arrived through succession rather than competition. When results disappoint, the family extends patience. Absences go uncovered, decisions wait, bonuses are still paid, and employee concerns go unanswered.
One is expected to earn the right to remain. The other may come to believe that the right comes with the family name.
A note on scope: this series is about family members who work in the business as executives. A family member who holds shares but does not manage is a different conversation, because ownership and management are separate roles.
The double standard nobody wants to discuss
No founder sets out to weaken a child. Protection feels like love, and a parent who spent decades building a business does not easily say, “This is not working.” But every extension is paid for by someone else: the employee who covers the gap, the sibling who notices the difference, and eventually the child, who never learns where he or she really stands.
The problem is not that family members receive opportunities. They should. The problem begins when opportunity becomes entitlement, and entitlement becomes immunity from accountability. A family business cannot demand professional accountability from its employees while exempting its own family executives.
Not every professional CEO is effective, and many next-generation leaders are outstanding. The issue is two standards inside one organization.
The myth of family devotion
It is often assumed that family members are naturally more devoted to the business than professional executives. Not necessarily. Ownership does not create commitment, blood does not guarantee dedication, and a surname does not make someone a better custodian.
This is not an argument for replacing family with outsiders. It is an argument for one standard.
Commitment is developed through motivation, training and real exposure. Where those are missing, and a successor receives authority without earning it and is shielded from consequences, the environment itself cultivates entitlement.
The economic test ahead
Asean businesses face a period that rewards discipline and punishes slack. Margins are squeezed by input, wage and energy costs. Financing is dearer, and currency swings can erase a year’s progress. Shifting trade rules and supply chains can overturn assumptions quickly. In good years, growth hides weak leadership. In hard years, nothing does.
The founder’s cushion is the first thing a downturn removes. The founder may absorb the cost of an underperforming executive for another year. The business may not have that luxury.
When the founder is no longer there
Everything above assumes someone still has the standing to act. Many founders do. But what happens when the founder has passed or stepped back, and the family executives remain? Who puts them to task? Who can say, “this is not working”? And can a family member be replaced as an executive?
In many family businesses, the honest answer is no one. Siblings hesitate to confront siblings, and a board of relatives is slow to challenge relatives. Without clear rules, independent directors and an agreed process, the founder’s tolerance quietly becomes permanent. Replacement is possible, but rarely happens unless the family has decided in advance that executive roles depend on performance while ownership does not.