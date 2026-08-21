Family near sinkhole told to evacuate

THE local government of the City of Bogo advised a family living near a newly discovered 15-meter-wide sinkhole in Barangay Guadalupe to undergo preemptive evacuation as geologists prepare to inspect the site.

According to the City of Bogo Public Information Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, although three homes near the hole in Purok Indolencio fall outside the designated 20-meter safety zone, city responders urged the lone occupied household to relocate temporarily.

“Bisan pa man nga dili sila sulod sa 20 metro nga setback, gi-awhag lang ang preemptive nga pag-evacuate isip precautionary measure kay ang safety mao gayud atong priyoridad,” the city government stated.

(Even if they are not within the 20-meter setback, they are still being encouraged to evacuate as a precautionary measure because safety is truly

our priority.)

MGB technical assessment

The Bogo City Government coordinated with the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) after learning of the site following online reports on Thursday, Aug. 20.

An MGB technical team is scheduled to conduct an on-site evaluation on Saturday, Aug. 22, to determine the exact cause, depth, underground span, and ground stability.

City officials noted that current findings represent initial observations rather than a final geological determination.

“Sumala sa geological information sa Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), ang sinkholes mahimong mahitabo sa mga lugar nga adunay limestone o carbonate rocks, diin ang tubig sa ilawom sa yuta mahimong hinay-hinay nga motunaw sa bato ug makahimo og underground cavities,” the statement read.

(According to geological information from the MGB, sinkholes can occur in areas with limestone or carbonate rocks, where groundwater can gradually dissolve the rock and create

underground cavities.)

The LGU added that ground subsidence occurs when the underlying structural support weakens.

Immediate exclusion zone

Personnel from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) secured the perimeter with caution tape immediately after receiving

the report.

Authorities instructed residents to keep a 20-meter distance from the opening and strictly prohibited dumping waste or soil into the cavity.

Barangay tanods were also assigned to monitor the area on rotating shifts, while neighbors were instructed to report any signs of further

ground movement.

Local authorities urged the public to respect safety barriers and rely exclusively on official announcements.

/ CDF