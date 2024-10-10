Family of mauled student files police report

THE family of a criminology student in Lapu-Lapu City, who was hospitalized after allegedly being assaulted by two police officers in Marigondon who accused him of robbery, filed a police report on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, the ongoing investigation into the incident has revealed conflicting accounts based on the affidavit of the homeowner who reported the robbery on Oct. 4. Police also said there are currently persons of interest in the investigation into the theft.

Following the mauling incident involving 20-year-old criminology student Eric (not his real name) and two police officers, Eric’s father and sibling visited Station 4 on Thursday to file a police report, confirmed Christian Torres, spokesman for the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office.

Eric’s father, who requested anonymity, said he was only able to file a formal complaint on Thursday because he was focused on caring for his son, who was taken to a private hospital in Cebu by the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Central Visayas Police Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin already ordered the relief of the station commander of the Marigondon Police Station and five other personnel assigned there.

Eric’s father said that once all documents are completed he will press charges.

“Karon rako naka decide…Nakapabor man gyud ko, akong gilihok (I have only decided now. I had the free time to process it),” said the father.

“Tungod sa nahitabo sa akong bata, murag natrauma, maong wa g’yud ko ka asikaso aning kasuha kay akong bata kay giatiman (Because of what happened to my child, he is traumatized; that’s why I wasn’t able to process the case right away because I am taking care of my child),” he added.

Background

In a previous report of SunStar Cebu, City Mayor “Junard” Ahong Chan, and LCPO launched investigations into the alleged police maltreatment of a criminology student.

The issue stemmed from a Facebook post on Oct. 5 by a family member of Eric detailing the alleged abuse and allegations suffered by Eric in the hands of the police officers at the Police Station 4.

According to a post by Eric’s family, on the evening of Oct. 4, he and the owner of the house, to which he served as a caretaker since the age of nine, went to the Marigondon Police Station to report a robbery incident involving three suspects, a bicycle and a chainsaw.

However, the situation escalated when two police officers handcuffed him, assaulted him, slapped him, and performed a drug test on him.

Torres said that as of Thursday, they have only received the blotter, and no formal criminal or administrative cases have been filed yet.

‘Affidavit’

Meanwhile, Torres said the investigation showed that Eric’s version of the incident differs.

“That’s when the doubt arose, but it happened at the station. At home, there was no doubt, the grandmother, the child and the homeowner’s sibling were all together,” said Torres in Cebuano.

“They had no doubt about the child; they just wanted to record the incident. However, during the investigation, different scenarios emerged,” he added.

The owner also stated in the affidavit that when the student came down from the second floor, he showed no signs of limping or any pain and did not inform the owner about what had occurred upstairs.

Authorities plan to review the CCTV footage from the police station to examine the actual moment Eric came down from the second floor, according to Torres. / DPC