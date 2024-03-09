Family seeks public’s help in locating missing relative

THE family of 41-year-old Jason King Abapo of Barangay Maslog, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, is appealing on social media to help find their relative, who has not yet returned home.

Abapo, who is engaged in a car buy-and-sell business, and two other individuals were reportedly picked up by seven men and made to board a white van with motorcycle escorts around 9 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2024, on Diamond Street, Santa Teresita, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

The identities of two other men who were taken have not yet been known.

Jason’s brother Louie told SunStar Cebu that his brother left their home in Lapu-Lapu City around 4 p.m. Sunday on board his orange/black Yamaha Aerox motorcycle with plate number 0701-1120633.

As of this writing Saturday, his motorcycle has not yet been located, and his cellphone is unreachable.

Jason’s family is requesting those who will find Jason or his motorcycle to get in touch with the following: Louie Abapo at (0906) 5956822, Bong Abapo at (0906) 4405465, Kakam Bacalso at (0969) 6487700 and Phing Abapo at (0956) 5924098. (GPL, TPT)