Family spending in CV outpaces income growth

THE average annual family income in Central Visayas rose 16 percent to P379,220 in 2025, but family spending grew at a faster pace, preliminary results of the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) 2025 Family Income and Expenditure Survey (Fies) showed.

Average annual family expenditure in the region, climbed 28.4 percent, from P218,030 in 2023 to P279,900 in 2025.

The PSA released the preliminary 2025 Fies results on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

Average annual family income increased in all regions from 2023 to 2025, the agency said.

Nationally, average annual family income reached P411,350 in 2025, while average annual family expenditure stood at P321,850.

Spending grows faster

The 2023 and 2025 Central Visayas figures use the same regional composition. The 2023 figures exclude Negros Oriental and Siquijor following the establishment of the Negros Island Region.

Central Visayas now consists of the provinces of Bohol and Cebu and the highly urbanized cities (HUCs) of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue.

Among the three HUCs, Lapu-Lapu City recorded the highest average annual family income in 2025 at P545,470, followed by Mandaue City at P496,200 and Cebu City at P495,950.

Cebu City posted a 28.4 percent increase in average annual family income from 2023 to 2025, while Lapu-Lapu City recorded a 27.4 percent increase. Mandaue City’s average annual family income rose 16.8 percent over the same period.

Family expenditure also increased in all three HUCs. Cebu City recorded the largest increase at 37.3 percent, followed by Lapu-Lapu City at 34.9 percent and Mandaue City at 29.8 percent.

In Bohol, average annual family income reached P341,180 in 2025, while average annual family expenditure stood at P244,480.

Cebu Province, excluding Cebu, Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue cities, posted an average annual family income of P317,180 and average annual family expenditure of P239,360.

Wages lead income

Wages and salaries were the main source of family income in all regions in 2025 except the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

In Barmm, entrepreneurial activities accounted for the largest share of family income at 43.8 percent.

At the provincial level, wages and salaries were the main source of family income in 79 of the 84 areas counted by the PSA. Entrepreneurial activities were the main source in the remaining five.

Wages and salaries were also the main source of family income in all HUCs.

Food tops spending

Food and nonalcoholic beverages accounted for the largest share of annual family expenditure in all regions except the National Capital Region.

At the provincial level, food and nonalcoholic beverages were the largest expenditure group in all provinces except Benguet, excluding Baguio City.

Food and nonalcoholic beverages were also the largest expenditure group in 22 of the 34 HUC-level areas counted by the PSA.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels accounted for the largest share of spending in the remaining 12. / DPC