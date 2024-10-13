Family ties deepen in Cebu politics

Family members and spouses of some incumbent politicians have entered the local political arena.

According to Political Science professor Niño Olayvar, this continues the long-standing practice in the Philippines of making politics a family affair.

During the recent eight-day filing of certificates of candidacy (COC), several relatives from prominent political clans in Cebu submitted bids for government positions.

These include Karen Hope Flores-Garcia, wife of Third District Rep. Pablo John “PJ” Garcia; Mikel Rama, son of former Cebu City mayor Michael Rama; Ian and Rogelio “RJ” Osmeña, nephews of former Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña; Thaddeus “DJ” Durano Jr., cousin of Danao City Mayor Thomas “Mix” Durano; Miko Ouano from the Ouano family; Travis Regen Reluya, son of First District Provincial Board Member Lakambini “Neneth” Reluya; and Lheslen Enad, wife of Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad.

Flores-Garcia is running for Third District representative in a last-minute substitution after incumbent Congressman Garcia, who was supposed to seek reelection, withdrew his candidacy just minutes before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) filing deadline on Oct. 8.

Congressman Garcia was one of the first to file his COC on Oct. 1. He said he wants to pursue higher studies in law and public administration abroad.

Rama’s son Mikel is running for Cebu City councilor under Partido Barug.

Osmeña’s nephews Ian and Rogelio are both running for councilors but under different political parties. Ian is running with the former mayor’s party, Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan, while Rogelio is with Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia’s Kusug.

Filipino celebrity DJ Durano is running for mayor in the northern town of Sogod, challenging his sister, incumbent Sogod Mayor Lissa Marie “Moonyeen” Durano-Streegan.

Miko Ouano, son of Consolacion Municipal Councilor Alfie Ouano, is seeking a council seat.

Reluya’s son, Travis Regen, is vying for a council seat in San Fernando.

Lheslen Enad, wife of Mayor Rajiv Enad, is also running for municipal councilor.

Olayvar said on Sunday, Oct. 13, that these family members have the right to run since there is no law prohibiting political dynasties.

However, he added that the implication of this practice is that political power and decision-making are concentrated within a few families.

“While some argue that political dynasties aren’t automatically bad, it limits political participation from others, especially the marginalized. The political dynasties we observe are those with resources or who belong to the elite sections of society,” said Olayvar.

“The running of spouses and even younger family members is mostly an effort to maintain political power. In the long run, this political culture will just continue,” he added.

Olayvar said Cebu is seeing an interesting start to the election season with new alignments of political alliances and emerging contenders that could potentially disperse the choices of the Cebuano electorate, especially in Cebu City.

“It’s somewhat more multi-polar, which could affect the balance of the electorate’s choices, from the more binary situation in the past elections,” said Olayvar.

In Cebu City, there are five candidates for mayor -- Raymond, Rama, City Councilor Nestor Archival, Yogi Ruiz and Julito Co.

Olayvar said the filing of COC “showed something interesting” about Cebuano elections with the changes of alliances.

“Question is if the incumbents, despite the changes in alliances, have gained some degree of consolidation of political support through their projects during their term, especially with lots of controversial issues in the city in the previous years,” said Olayvar.

“It’s also interesting how both old and new contenders can offer alternative approaches to the immediate concerns faced by the city,” he added.