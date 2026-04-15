Family to sue ambulance driver after counterflow crash kills USC student

THE family of two students from the University of San Carlos (USC) is set to file charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, serious physical injury, and damage to property against the driver of a Barangay Apas ambulance that collided with the motorcycle they were riding.

The incident occurred when the ambulance counterflowed on the flyover along Archbishop Reyes Avenue in Barangay Luz, Cebu City, on Tuesday afternoon, April 14, 2026.

Police Major Kenneth Paul Albotra, chief of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office, said documents are now being prepared for the filing of charges against Kevin Ryan Gesta, 23, a resident of NHA, Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

Based on the TEU’s investigation, Albotra said the victims were in their proper lane. They were riding a motorcycle driven by Juan Antonio Seares Ladioray, 19, of Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, with passenger Braille Nichole Kwek, 18, currently residing in Barangay Santa Cruz, Cebu City.

However, the ambulance, which was transporting a patient to a hospital, reportedly counterflowed on the flyover at high speed and struck the oncoming motorcycle.

The impact threw both Ladioray and Kwek off the motorcycle. Kwek sustained severe injuries and died on the spot after her head was run over by the ambulance’s wheel.

Albotra said Ladioray is now in stable condition at a private hospital.

The TEU chief explained that while ambulances, police patrol cars, and fire trucks are allowed to counterflow during emergencies, they must still exercise caution. He emphasized that drivers are not exempt from liability if an accident occurs.

“Pwede siya mo counterflow pero iyaha nang risk kung maka sala siya, kay provided nga emergency siya pero kung maka saghid gani na, iyaha gyud nang tulobagon. Dili pwede nga ma justify nga tungod kay emergency vehicle siya,” Albotra said.

(They may counterflow, but they assume the risk. Even if it is an emergency, if they hit someone, they are still accountable. It cannot be justified simply because it is an emergency vehicle.)

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wildemar Tiu, chief of the Highway Patrol Group Central Visayas, said ambulance, fire truck, and police drivers undergo training to ensure they exercise caution even during emergency responses.

He stressed that drivers are not exempt from charges if they cause accidents or fatalities, even while rushing a patient to the hospital.

“You have to stay full caution because motorists for in their right of way, naa sa right of way sila eh. It’s sad to note imbes naay emergency, nadugangan pa ang emergency and it will not only cause high risk sa atung motorist labi nag ingun adto nga incident lost of life gyud,” said Tiu.

(You have to stay fully cautious because other motorists have the right of way. It is unfortunate that instead of addressing one emergency, another was created -- resulting in a loss of life.)

Authorities are also urging motorists to yield and give way to ambulances, patrol cars, and fire trucks when they hear sirens, so these vehicles can reach their destinations quickly and respond effectively to emergencies.

Police noted that incidents involving ambulances colliding with motorcycles are not new in Cebu City.

Albotra added that cases of vehicular accidents involving motorcycles have been increasing, with most incidents occurring during early morning hours and weekends. (AYB)