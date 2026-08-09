Family weighs legal action over Badian hospital ‘lapses’

THE family of 18-year-old road crash victim Philip Josh “PJ” Velvestre is waiting for the results of the Provincial Health Office (PHO) investigation before deciding whether to pursue legal action over alleged medical lapses at Badian District Hospital.

In a message to SunStar Cebu on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, PJ’s brother, Jerryel Velvestre, said the family will wait for the outcome of the investigation before deciding on their next steps.

“Nag-wait pa sad mi sa outcome sa investigation nila Doc Catalan and we will decide from there,” Jerryel said.

“But naa nasad mi mga relatives na nag-prepare na kung unsa jud maayo buhaton ani,” he added.

Jerryel said the family’s immediate focus was laying PJ to rest on Saturday, Aug. 8.

“As of now maam, among main focus na ma pahimutang si dodong,” Jerryel said.

Alleged lapses raised

PJ died on July 26 from severe traumatic brain injuries following a motorcycle crash in Badian.

His family later called for reforms in the healthcare system, alleging that hospital personnel showed a lack of urgency and compassion and that there were delays in the referral process during his treatment.

Provincial health officials defended the emergency response, saying immediate care was provided and hospital staff used personal mobile data when the hospital’s internet connection failed during transfer arrangements.

Badian hospital town hall

Provincial health consultant Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Aug. 5, that PHO officials held a town hall meeting with Badian District Hospital staff to address concerns on the ground, communication gaps and staff support.

Catalan said hospital leadership is working to improve interpersonal skills, empathy and communication with patients.

“Beyond equipment, medicines, staffing, and infrastructure, healthcare is also about how we treat people,” Catalan wrote. “Sometimes a patient may not remember every detail of the treatment they received, but they will remember whether they felt heard, respected, reassured and cared for.”

Hospital reforms eyed

Catalan said healthcare workers also need to be protected and supported, while the provincial government continues to review the incident and determine what changes are needed.

“When concerns arise, we listen. We review what happened fairly. We acknowledge where we can do better and we work toward solutions,” Catalan said, describing provincial hospitals as a “work in progress” that will be improved “hospital by hospital, concern by concern, one step at a time.” / CDF