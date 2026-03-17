Fans praise Montinola’s 'Miss Saigon' tribute

CEBUANA "Pinoy Big Brother" alum Kai Montinola earned praise from fans after showcasing her vocal prowess as a guest performer on "Your Face Sounds Familiar" on March 15, 2026.

Montinola took on the role of Lea Salonga, performing the emotional ballad "I’d Give My Life for You" from the musical "Miss Saigon," a role Salonga famously played on Broadway in the 1990s.

Wearing a white dress with her hair styled in a low bun, Montinola delivered a heartfelt rendition that drew positive reactions from viewers online.

After the performance, Montinola shared how meaningful the tribute was for her.

“It’s an honor,” she said. “She’s really been my icon ever since I was little, so even though this came together very quickly, I’m really glad I was given the opportunity to portray my icon in life.”

Judges Sharon Cuneta, Ogie Alcasid and Erik Santos expressed excitement over Montinola’s rising career, with Cuneta saying she hopes to see more opportunities come her way.

Montinola recently appeared in the action-drama series "Roja," which has since concluded its run. (JMT)