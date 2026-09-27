Fare hike takes effect before wage increase

SOME commuters in Cebu questioned the timing of the public utility vehicle (PUV) fare increase, saying the adjustment came ahead of the scheduled minimum wage hike.

The reactions were posted in the comments section of a SunStar Cebu Facebook post about the fare increase, which will require commuters to pay higher fares starting Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. This comes after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) approved fare adjustments for PUVs.

One commenter questioned why fares were increasing, saying workers had previously sought wage increases amid rising fuel and commodity prices.

Commuter dismay

“Now that wages are increasing, they are raising the fares as well,” the commenter said in Cebuano.

Another citizen questioned the fare increase, noting that the P42 minimum wage hike is not expected to take effect until October.

“Why is this happening? It would have been better if there was no increase so fares would not increase yet. The P42 increase was just taken from the fares,” she said in Cebuano. “The wage increase has not even taken effect yet — it will only take effect in October, but the fare increase came ahead of it.”

Approved rates

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said in a statement that the fare increases, suspended in March, were approved in response to the continued rise in fuel prices and its impact on the transport sector.

For traditional public utility jeepneys (PUJs), the minimum fare for the first four kilometers will increase by P1, from P13 to P14. The succeeding kilometer rate will rise from P1.80 to P2.

For modern PUJs, the minimum fare will increase by P2, from P15 to P17 for the first four kilometers. The succeeding kilometer rate will go up from P2.20 to P2.40.

DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez approved the LTFRB’s recommendation on Friday, Sept. 25, lifting the suspension of the fare adjustments on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Expanded coverage

The approved adjustments cover buses, transport network vehicle services (TNVS), airport taxis and point-to-point buses.

For metro and city buses, the new minimum fare for the first five kilometers will be P15 for ordinary buses and P18 for air-conditioned buses. The succeeding kilometer rates will be P2.49 and P2.98, respectively.

For provincial buses, the minimum fare for the first five kilometers of ordinary buses will be P12. The succeeding kilometer rates will be P2.20 for ordinary buses, P2.45 for air-conditioned buses, P2.60 for deluxe buses, P2.70 for super deluxe buses and P3.35 for luxury buses.

Airport taxi fares will increase, with the flag-down rate for the first 500 meters set at P115. Existing charges for every succeeding 300 meters and every two minutes remain unchanged.

For TNVS, the approved base fares are P65 for sedans, P75 for AUVs/SUVs, P55 for hatchbacks and P165 for premium vehicles, with a P15 pick-up fare per kilometer.

Point-to-point bus fares will increase by 15 percent based on existing fares for their respective routes.

The LTFRB also announced provisional fare increases for UV Express units and taxis. Traditional UV Express vehicles will have a provisional rate of P2.60 per kilometer, while modern UV Express vehicles will charge P3 per kilometer.

Provisional taxi flag-down rates are P65 for regular taxis, P80 for premium silver taxi service and P95 for premium gold taxi service. The LTFRB said these provisional increases are not final and may change following agency evaluation.

Pending petition

Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide Cebu chairman Greg Perez said the group’s petition for a P10 fare increase has yet to be acted on by the LTFRB.

In a phone interview on Sunday, Sept. 27, Perez said the DOTr previously approved the P1 increase but later withdrew it before bringing it back for implementation.

Perez said the group’s demand remains unchanged because its petition before the LTFRB has not been addressed. / DPC