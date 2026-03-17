Fare hike up; Drivers plan protest strike

COMMUTERS and drivers in Cebu are bracing for a double hit this week as new fare rates take effect and a nationwide transport strike looms. Starting Thursday, March 19, public transport fares will increase across the board to help drivers cope with the rising price of fuel.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) approved the hike following a surge in oil prices caused by tensions in the Middle East. However, some transport groups say the small increase is an "insult" that does not cover their growing costs.

New fares: What you will pay

The new rates cover everything from traditional jeepneys to airport taxis. For traditional jeepneys, the base fare for the first four kilometers rises from P13.00 to P14.00, with every kilometer after that costing P2.00.

Modern jeepneys will now start at P17.00, up from P15.00, with a succeeding kilometer rate of P2.30. Buses are also getting more expensive, with air-conditioned metro buses starting at P18.00 and ordinary buses at P15.00. Even airport taxis are seeing a jump, with their flag-down rate increasing by P40.00 to a new total of P115.00.

Drivers say hike not enough

Despite the higher fares, many drivers feel the change won't help them survive. Greg Perez, president of Piston-Cebu, called the P1.00 increase for traditional jeepneys an insult. He confirmed that his group will join a nationwide transport strike on March 19 and 20 to protest the financial strain on drivers.

Ellen Maghanoy of the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperatives (FCTC) noted that diesel prices have reached P90.00 per liter and could hit P100.00 soon. She explained that fuel now takes up 70 percent of what they earn, leaving many operators with no profit at all. "If we compute it monthly, operations are either at break-even or already at a net loss," she said.

Financial Aid

To help ease the burden, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. began distributing P5,000 in cash assistance to qualified drivers on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. The government is also giving P3,000 fuel subsidies to thousands of farmers and fishermen who are struggling with oil costs.

While some leaders called for a "state of emergency" to control oil prices, the government has rejected that idea for now. Officials said they are working closely with oil companies to keep the situation stable and avoid "fear-mongering" among the public.

This fare hike and the upcoming strike show the difficult balance between helping drivers stay in business and keeping travel affordable for the public. As fuel prices continue to change, the next few days will be a major test for Cebu’s transport system and the people who rely on it every day.