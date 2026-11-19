EIGHT local governments in Cebu Province reported an estimated P237.22 million in agricultural damage from October 1 to November 19, 2026, as the El Niño phenomenon persisted in the tropical Pacific.

Partial reports showed the damage affected 2,995 farmers and covered 1,468.83 hectares of farmland, Provincial Agriculturist Roldan Saragena told SunStar Cebu on Thursday, November 19.

The affected LGUs are the cities of Danao and Toledo and the towns of San Remigio, Ronda, Carmen, Moalboal, Catmon, and Barili.

Crop damage

Crops listed in the reports included corn, sweet potatoes, bananas, cacao, vegetables, spices and mung beans.

Saragena said the eight local governments submitted estimates totaling P237,220,748 through the Department of Agriculture’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Information System, which tracks damage and losses in agriculture and fisheries.

Insurance coverage

A provincial team will check each local government’s figures and determine how many affected farmers have agricultural insurance, Saragena said.

The Capitol has urged farmers and fisherfolk to enroll in its agricultural insurance program. It pays the premiums for those who qualify, including small farmers who cultivate up to three hectares.

Vulnerable areas

Catmon and Carmen also appeared on a separate provincial list of areas historically vulnerable to El Niño. On October 28, provincial disaster office head Dennis Pastor identified six other areas on that list: Bogo City and the towns of Tuburan, Daanbantayan, Tabuelan, Borbon and Sogod.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro created a provincial task force on Oct. 26 through Executive Order 57 to coordinate Cebu’s preparations for El Niño and its response. A forecast presented to provincial officials that month projected drought in Cebu by March 2027.

Water supply

At its fourth-quarter meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18, the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council discussed the farm damage reports and measures to keep drinking water available during prolonged dry spells.

The Provincial Engineering Office endorsed the purchase of 28 multimedia filtration systems and eight seawater reverse osmosis units at a combined cost of P104 million. The equipment would treat water from sources such as springs and the sea to supply drinking water to communities at risk of shortages.

The council also approved a recommendation to set up hydration stations across the province. Water tankers would replenish the stations during periods of extreme heat.

Hospital preparations

Baricuatro called for faster work on deep wells and improvements to water systems serving hospitals and communities. She also proposed installing solar power systems in all 16 Capitol-run hospitals to keep critical services running during power outages.

The proposed systems would supply electricity to emergency rooms, delivery rooms, hemodialysis units, central supply rooms and nutrition and dietetics departments.

“We are in the implementation phase of our preparedness for El Niño. This is an urgent call to action that demands our focus and immediate mobilization,” Baricuatro said.

She directed provincial offices to speed up procurement and carry out the preparedness plan. The council also approved a resolution recommending that the Province declare a state of calamity once at least three local governments have issued their own declarations.

Heat outlook

In its Nov. 4 advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said a very strong El Niño could peak by the end of 2026 and persist into the first half of 2027.

Pagasa Visayas chief Al Quiblat said Cebu’s heat index could reach 52 degrees Celsius during the hot and dry season, which typically runs from March to May. The heat index measures how hot the air feels when humidity is taken into account.

Temperatures generally begin to rise around 10 a.m. and peak between 1 and 3 p.m., Quiblat said. He advised residents to limit their time in direct sunlight during those hours.

Under its El Niño Health Action Plan, the Provincial Health Office advised residents to limit continuous exposure to direct sunlight to 20 minutes, particularly during the hottest hours.

The council also recommended that local governments acquire psychrometers, instruments used to measure humidity, to help officials decide when to suspend classes during extreme heat. (CDF)