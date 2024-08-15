Farm Fresh snaps Capital1’s win streak

MANILA – Farm Fresh pulled off a 25-17, 25-23, 25-20 victory over Capital1 on Thursday to boost its quarterfinal bid in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Import Yeny Murillo scored 15 points on 13 attacks and two aces as the Foxies snapped the Solar Spikers’ three-game run to improve their record to 3-4.

Trisha Gayle Tubu contributed 12 attacks, while Caitlin Viray and Rizza Andrea Cruz chipped in nine points each.

Farm Fresh had previously been on the back foot after two consecutive losses, but Japanese coach Shota Sato expressed confidence in his team.

“Our level of play is there despite the setbacks. I trust our players, and we’ll make the necessary adjustments in training,” said Sato through an interpreter after the one hour and 35 minute match.

Farm Fresh matched its opponent’s five blocks, and the Foxies capitalized on the Solar Spikers’ weak service reception with four aces to just one for Capital1.

Janel Delerio produced 22 excellent digs and nine receptions, while Louie Romero had 16 excellent sets.

Russian Marina Tushova, who scored a conference-high 49 points against Nxled last week, led the Solar Spikers with 18 attacks and one block to go with 17 excellent receptions.

Leila Jane Cruz added nine attacks, one block and nine excellent digs, while Iris Janelle Tolenada had seven points and 13 excellent sets.

Farm Fresh will face unbeaten Akari on Tuesday, while Capital1 (4-3) will meet winless Galeries Tower. / PNA