MANILA – Farm Fresh secured its first-ever Finals appearance in the Premier Volleyball League after defeating Nxled, 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 17-25, 15-11, in the All-Filipino Conference semifinals Thursday night, Nov. 26, 2026, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Foxies will face 11-time champion Creamline Cool Smashers in the best-of-three championship series, with Game 1 set Saturday at the same venue.

Nxled, meanwhile, will battle Choco Mucho for the bronze medal.

“Definitely, it feels surreal,” said Farm Fresh setter Alohi Robins-Hardy, who dished out 27 excellent sets and scored four points.

“It’s amazing and I’m super proud of the team for fighting through since Day One. Just super proud and thankful to the fans. It’s very surreal to be in this moment right now,” she added.

Robins-Hardy also announced that she would retire after the championship series, bringing an end to her 27-year volleyball career.

“This will be my last few games. I am retiring. I need to move on to the next chapter of my life,” she said.

“My body is over it. I’ve been playing this game for 27 years, and it’s been a pleasure to play here more than you guys know. And these girls (Foxies) are the craziest bunch,” she added.

Ces Molina led Farm Fresh with 19 points and 14 digs, while Royse Tubino and Trisha Tubu contributed 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Riri Meneses added 10 points, including four blocks, for the Foxies, who joined the league in 2023.

Brooke Van Sickle paced Nxled with 18 points, 23 digs and 23 receptions. Myla Pablo added 15 points, while MJ Phillips had 13.

Leyann De Guzman contributed nine points, Jackie Acuña had eight and setter Gel Cayuna finished with six. / PNA