Farmer found dead in upland Cebu City

A 42-year-old farmer was found dead by his uncle in his farm hut in Sitio Cabatbatan in the mountain barangay of Pamutan in Cebu City around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

The victim was identified as Eugene Mabano.

Emmanuel Bano, the victim's uncle, said he was surprised to see Eugene already dead with a hack wound in his head when he visited him in his hut.

Emmanuel stated that after calling Eugene several times and getting no response, he had to forcefully open the door and discover the victim lying in a pool of blood with a broken head.

SunStar Cebu learned that the victim was alone in his hut because his wife Rebecca went home to rest because she had a fever.

According to the police, the victim may have been attacked on Tuesday night or at dawn on Wednesday, November 8.

Rebecca said she had no idea who did the crime because her husband had no known enemy in their place.

Police Captain Kenneth Paul Albotra, the head of Guadalupe Police Station 9 in the Cebu City Police Office, stated in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, November 8, that while the police have already identified a person of interest who may have had a personal grudge against Mabano, this still needs to be verified as part of the ongoing investigation.

There were claims that a bladed weapon could have been used in the crime.

"Basin gi hack ni siya (Maybe he was hacked),” Albotra said.

“Karon under investigation pa ni siya as to the motive of the crime," he added. (DVG, RJM, TPT)