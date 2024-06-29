Farmer shot dead following an argument over wounded goat

AN argument between a farmer and two individuals who rode a motorcycle has led to the fatal shooting of the former around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2024, in the mountain barangay of Calangcang, Badian town, southwest Cebu.

The victim was identified as a certain Maxim Sr., 66.

It was discovered that the victim's goat had crossed the street and was struck by a motorcycle being driven by a certain Roy, who had Deboy riding behind him.

The suspects lived in Sitio Sumoyao, Barangay Compostela, Alegria, Cebu.

As a result, Maxim Sr. informed the suspects that they would meet at the barangay hall and demanded money for his wounded animal.

The culprits then fled, but they later returned and shot the victim in the left chest.

Maxim Sr. was taken to the hospital, where attending physician pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The Badian police headed by Captain Jerwin Mark Battung, the station commander, are currently pursuing the suspects.

Murder charges will be brought by the police against them. (DVG, TPT)