Farmer shot dead while riding motorcycle in Dalaguete

A 29-YEAR-OLD farmer was shot dead while riding his motorcycle in a mountainous area of Barangay Nalhub, Dalaguete, Cebu, around 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, police said.

The victim was identified only as alias Pascual, a resident of the barangay.

Dalaguete police received the report shortly after 8 p.m. and immediately conducted an investigation.

Initial information showed that an unidentified gunman suddenly shot Pascual while he was riding his motorcycle with a basket of vegetables.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to different parts of his body and died at the scene.

Police recovered two empty shell casings and two misfired rounds at the scene.

Investigators believe a .45-caliber firearm may have been used.

Police are still investigating the motive and identifying the person responsible for the shooting as of the publication of the report. / JDG