Farmer shot in Tuburan town

A FARMER sustained 11 gunshot wounds in the body after being shot by his opponent with an improvised shotgun around 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Barangay Caridad, Tuburan town, northwest Cebu.

Police identified the victim as Antonio Lampago Agsoy, 46, while the suspect was Ryan Teñajora, the victim’s neighbor who is of legal age.

In an investigation by Police Senior Master Sergeant Roberto Rondina of Tuburan Police Station, it was learned that the victim was feeding the dog outside of his house when the suspect shot him several times.

Agsoy immediately crawled back to his house to take cover, while the suspect fled.

The victim's neighbors came to his rescue.

The incident was motivated by a personal grudge, according to the police.

Rondina said that last Sunday, March 3, 2024, the victim also sustained a cut on his eyebrow after being hit by a stone that the suspect threw at him.

The suspect also threatened to kill the victim.

Agsoy, however, did not report the incident to the police station to have it recorded in the blotter report. (DVG, TPT)