Farmer stabbed to death by neighbor he dared to fight

A 27-year-old farmer died after he was stabbed by his neighbor whom he had challenged to a fight.

The incident took place in Sitio Upper Lahug, Barangay Mantalongon, Dalaguete town, southern Cebu at around 11:40 a.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Joel Torremonia was identified as the victim and 25-year-old Ryan Sabanal as the culprit.

It was learned that the victim, who was drunk at the time of the incident, kept challenging Sabanal to a fistfight.

The suspect became enraged, took out a knife, and stabbed the victim several times in the body.

Sabanal was brought to the Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Barangay Bogo, Argao town, where he was pronounced dead by his attending physician.

The Dalaguete police personnel led by Police Major Clemente Ceralde Jr. arrested the suspect during a hot pursuit operation. (DVG, TPT)