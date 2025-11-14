Farmers, consumers unite in call for evidence-based policies at WHO FCTC talks

IN A growing outcry, consumers and farmers are calling on the public and the World Health Organization (WHO) to reject harsh tobacco restrictions they say eliminate harm reduction options and impact livelihoods.

The appeal was issued ahead of the eleventh biennial session of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), convening in Geneva, Switzerland on November 17-22, 2025.

Groups such as the Philippine E-Cigarette Industry Association (PECIA), Vaper AKO, Consumer Choice Philippines, the Nicotine Consumers Union of the Philippines (NCUP), Quit for Good, and the Federation of Free Farmers (FFF) have endorsed a science-driven framework for tobacco regulation that supports non-combustible alternatives like e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco products as part of a comprehensive harm reduction strategy.

Dr. Lorenzo Mata, president of consumer advocacy group Quit for Good, argued that overlooking contemporary scientific findings undermines harm reduction efforts by limiting access to safer non-combustible alternatives.

Speaking at the Harm Reduction and Nicotine Summit held on October 15, 2025, Mata referenced scientific findings that implicate smoke, not nicotine, as the principal factor in tobacco-related cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

Mata cautioned that the WHO’s vilification of nicotine may inadvertently endanger millions of Filipinos who rely on nicotine, by discouraging the use of less harmful alternatives and reinforcing dependence on combustible cigarettes. He cited a recent uptick in adult smoking rates from 18.5 percent in 2021 to 23.2 percent in 2023 as evidence of the policy’s unintended consequences.

Mata appealed to the WHO to embrace harm reduction, arguing that denying 1.3 billion smokers of access to safer alternatives is a missed opportunity to save lives. While he acknowledged that quitting is ideal, he stressed that science-backed options like e-cigarettes and heated tobacco offer a realistic path to better health.

Adolph Ilas, chairman of Consumer Choice Philippines, proposed harm reduction as a pragmatic and evidence-based approach to tobacco control, noting that prohibitive regulations on non-combustible alternatives may undermine efforts to curb smoking prevalence.

Joaqui Gallardo, spokesperson for Vaper Ako, argued that prohibitionist approaches risk marginalizing smokers, curbing their freedom to choose less harmful products, and inadvertently encouraging illegal trade.

Gallardo warned that extreme tobacco regulations and steep taxes on legal products are fueling a booming black market, making cheap illicit cigarettes more accessible, and possibly increasing smoking rates.

PECIA president Joey Dulay hailed the Vape Law (Republic Act No. 11900) as a breakthrough for smoke-free regulation but warned that steep tax proposals could undermine its intent. He urged lawmakers to adopt “a fair and sustainable” rate that keeps safer alternatives within reach, protects jobs, and encourages compliance.

The NCUP pointed out that the principles outlined in Article 1 of the FCTC encompass harm reduction, yet WHO’s current stance does not reflect this, particularly in its reluctance to promote non-combustible alternatives as part of a comprehensive tobacco control strategy.

NCUP president Anton Israel argued that current tobacco control discourse fails to adequately represent nicotine consumers, who are frequently subjected to stigma and excluded from meaningful policy engagement.

“Nicotine consumers must be engaged, not excluded,” Israel said. “Evidence-based education that reaches the grassroots is key to promoting less harmful options.”

The FFF underscored the historical and economic significance of tobacco cultivation. The agriculture-focused NGO argued that advancements in smoke-free technologies have reshaped the risk profile of nicotine consumption, and urged FCTC delegates to pursue regulatory frameworks that reflect current science and support agricultural sustainability.

The NCUP framed the upcoming global tobacco summit as a pivotal opportunity to shift from punishment to support—urging delegates to help smokers succeed through accessible, regulated alternatives.

“Let science lead, not outdated beliefs,” said consumer groups, pointing to Public Health England’s conclusion that vaping poses far fewer health risks than smoking.

While Article 1 of the FCTC includes harm reduction as a guiding principle, the NCUP noted that the WHO has yet to fully embrace the use of reduced-risk products as a strategic tool to combat smoking.

“The time for urgent action is now. Outdated tobacco policies must give way to harm reduction strategies that can save lives across the globe,” the NCUP said. (Press statement)