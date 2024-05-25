Farmers in Cebu City start planting again after a downpour

FARMERS in the mountainous area of Cebu City were relieved that it finally rained on Friday, May 24, 2024, since it would allow them to start planting again after being unable to do so for several months due to El Niño phenomenon.

SunStar Cebu interviewed Joseph Catian of Sitio Tagaytay, Barangay Adlaon, after seeing him planting sweet corns in the farm.

According to Catian, they tried planting sweet corns in March 2024 but it did not grow.

He asserted that even though the Cebu City Government gave out water rations, the extreme heat prevented the water from penetrating the ground.

Joseph believes that the recent downpour marks the beginning of the rainy season, and he is not concerned if a heat wave would return once Tropical Depression Aghon departs the Philippine area of responsibility.

He was optimistic that the rains would continue and that the first week of August 2024 would see the harvest of the sweetcorn he had sown.

“This plant will survive if it rains occasionally, then next week will mark the start of June and the rain will start to fall,” Catian said in Cebuano.

Catian acknowledged that his family is dependent solely on farming, which is why their livelihood is at risk in the event that the El Niño phenomenon persists for an extended period of time.

Even with the downpour the other day, according to 61-year-old Luis Udo, who was plowing his neighbor's field, it was insufficient to bring their plants back to life because the rainwater did not seep into the ground. (AYB, TPT)