Farming against the odds

ESTRELLETA Villavelez, 75, and her husband, Doroteo Villavelez, 79, have been planting rice in Barangay Pooc, Talisay City, Cebu, since 1990. Through farming, the couple have been able to raise and support their eight children, relying on the income and harvest from the rice fields that have sustained their family for more than three decades.

The couple continue to cultivate their rice paddies, taking advantage of the area’s existing irrigation water supply as they look forward to harvesting their crops in February 2027.

Despite the looming threat of El Niño, the couple remain hopeful that sufficient irrigation water and favorable weather conditions will allow their crops to survive until harvest season.