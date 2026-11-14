Farming against the odds

ESTRELLETA Villavelez, 75, and her husband, Doroteo Villavelez, 79, have been planting rice in Barangay Pooc, Talisay City, Cebu, since 1990. Through farming, the couple have been able to raise and support their eight children, relying on the income and harvest from the rice fields that have sustained their family for more than three decades.
The couple continue to cultivate their rice paddies, taking advantage of the area’s existing irrigation water supply as they look forward to harvesting their crops in February 2027.
Despite the looming threat of El Niño, the couple remain hopeful that sufficient irrigation water and favorable weather conditions will allow their crops to survive until harvest season.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its November 4, 2026, advisory, confirmed that a very strong El Niño is present in the tropical Pacific and is expected to persist through the first half of 2027, potentially reaching its peak by the end of 2026.
The weather phenomenon increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall, prolonged dry spells and drought in several parts of the country. Pagasa also forecasts below-normal to way-below-normal rainfall over most parts of the Philippines for November, accompanied by warmer-than-average temperatures. Most parts of the Visayas are also expected to experience below-normal rainfall.
However, Pagasa cautioned that El Niño does not eliminate the possibility of heavy rainfall, as tropical cyclones and other weather disturbances may still affect the country.
For the couple, who have spent more than 30 years depending on rice farming to support their family, their hope is to protect their crops from drought, extreme heat and typhoons and bring in another successful harvest in February 2027.