Fashion show bridges modernity, tradition in bridal couture

A bride’s dress is a symbol of love, commitment and the beginning of a new chapter. The selection of a bridal dress is a deeply personal journey, where each bride searches for a piece that reflects her unique style, personality and dreams for her wedding day. From classic ball gowns to modern, minimalist designs, bridal wear encompasses a diverse range of styles, fabrics and embellishments that cater to every bride’s vision.

On July 7, 2024, JPark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan held a fashion show called “Timeless Ties” to conclude the two-day wedding expo “The Brides at Triton.” It featured the collection of Bezza Wear by Claudia Yeung, and the bridalwear collections of Cebu’s Dexter Alazas, Protacio, Jun Escario, OJ Hofer, Wendel Quisido, Marichu Tan, Philipp Tampus and Philip Rodriguez.