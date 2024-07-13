Fashion show bridges modernity, tradition in bridal couture

A bride’s dress is a symbol of love, commitment and the beginning of a new chapter. The selection of a bridal dress is a deeply personal journey, where each bride searches for a piece that reflects her unique style, personality and dreams for her wedding day. From classic ball gowns to modern, minimalist designs, bridal wear encompasses a diverse range of styles, fabrics and embellishments that cater to every bride’s vision.
On July 7, 2024, JPark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan held a fashion show called “Timeless Ties” to conclude the two-day wedding expo “The Brides at Triton.” It featured the collection of Bezza Wear by Claudia Yeung, and the bridalwear collections of Cebu’s Dexter Alazas, Protacio, Jun Escario, OJ Hofer, Wendel Quisido, Marichu Tan, Philipp Tampus and Philip Rodriguez.
Bezza by Claudia Yeung
Bezza by Claudia Yeung is a stunning collection of hip and modern feminine attire designed to suit every occasion. From casual outings to formal events, Bezza by Claudia Yeung ensures that women feel confident and stylish no matter the setting. The collection’s attention to detail and high-quality make it a go-to choice for those seeking fashionable and adaptable wardrobe options.
Dexter Alazas
Dexter Alazas channeled a European-inspired feel into his collection. His designs capture the essence of European elegance while being perfectly suited for a relaxed, seaside setting. The designs radiate a sense of refined confidence, tailored perfectly for the woman who desires style and comfort in her bridal couture.
Alazas employed delicate florals and lacework, meticulously positioned to enhance the overall aesthetic of the gowns. These thoughtful details provide a distinctive finishing touch, elevating each dress from simply beautiful to truly unforgettable.
Jun Escario
Jun Escario’s gowns exemplify modern bridal elegance. The first gown features an asymmetrical design with a single, lace-adorned strap that adds a touch of delicate femininity. The smooth, floor-length skirt drapes beautifully, creating a graceful and sophisticated silhouette.
The second gown has a sleek halter neckline and a fitted silhouette, offering a contemporary and refined aesthetic. The texture of the fabric also adds depth to the design, making it stand out. Both gowns are perfectly complemented by simple floral bouquets, enhancing their bridal charm and timeless appeal.
Philipp Tampus
Philipp Tampus’ collection featured an array of voluminous silhouettes, each exuding grace and grandeur. These designs are crafted for brides who have dreamt of their wedding day since childhood, envisioning a fairytale-like celebration.
The gowns in Tampus’ collection embody the essence of those dreams, transforming them into reality with their luxurious fabrics, detailing, and majestic presence. Perfect for creating a truly magical and memorable wedding day, these gowns ensure that every bride feels like royalty as she walks down the aisle.
Philip Rodriguez
Philip Rodriguez’s collection showcased a contemporary take on the traditional Filipiniana and Barong. The standout piece is a bridal cape, elegantly adorned with intricate embellishments, which dramatically opens to reveal a chic two-piece ensemble underneath, blending tradition with modernity.
The collection also reimagines the classic barong by replacing the typical white with predominantly black fabric, detailed to maintain its cultural essence while offering a fresh look. These pieces are for brides and grooms seeking to honor tradition while embracing a contemporary style.
OJ Hofer
OJ Hofer showcased a unique collection that captivated with its distinctive elements, particularly the exquisite headdresses designed to enhance the bride’s presence and elegance. These headdresses serve as a focal point, drawing attention to the bride and adding a regal touch to her overall look.
The flowy gowns are ideal for brides who seek sophistication and ease, allowing them to enjoy their special day without the constraints of more structured attire. The silhouettes and fabrics create a sense of effortless grace, perfect for a bride who wants to embrace her wedding day with poise and tranquility.
Wendell Quisido
Wendell Quisido presented a stunning collection of dresses characterized by fitted silhouettes. These mermaid-style bridal gowns are designed to enhance and flatter every body type, accentuating the natural curves and creating a balance between elegance and drama. Quisido’s notable designs featured sparkling beads and sequins.
The beadwork and shimmering sequins are carefully placed to catch the light, creating a dazzling effect as the bride moves. This classic mermaid structure and modern embellishments ensure that every bride feels like the center of attention, paired with confidence and grace.
Protacio Empaces
Protacio Empaces a captivating vintage bride and groom ensemble, a mix of American and Filipino styles. Renowned for his talent in reinventing historical silhouettes into contemporary fashion statements, Empaces has created a bridal dress that transports you back to the glamor of the Roaring 20s. This exquisite dress, reminiscent of flapper dresses, features a cutwork design that adds a modern twist to the classic look.
The groom’s barong is equally impressive, adorned with delicate embroidery and embellishments. A decorative brooch or floral accessory on the collar adds a beautiful touch, while the detailed patterns and craftsmanship on the jacket show more Filipino cultural influence. These elements combine to create a polished and unique look, celebrating both tradition and creativity.
Marichu Tan
Marichu Tan’s collection radiated femininity with her designs. The first dress features a halter neckline, delicate floral lace, and a dramatic pleated train. This combination creates an elegant bridal look.
The second gown stands out with a strapless neckline and a fitted silhouette, adorned with sparkling beads and sequins. A long, flowing train with a textured overlay adds a touch of grandeur. Both bridal looks are completed with a fascinator hat, enhancing their timeless and glamorous appeal.