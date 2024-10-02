Fast facts about the internet’s favorite October drink: Pumpkin spice latte

When the crisp air of autumn settles in and leaves transform into shades of red, orange and brown, Western countries witness a seasonal phenomenon that goes beyond the changing landscape. Coffee shops and cafes across the region embrace the spirit of fall, and one drink, in particular, becomes a beloved staple: the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL).

The Philippines may not experience the fall season with its changing leaves, but that doesn’t stop us from embracing the PSL craze. In October, cafes across the country pull out their PSL offerings, aligning with the global trend. This is all part of the cultural phenomenon that has swept the world — because why not?

PSL is warm and comforting that evoke feelings of the cozy, autumn-like atmosphere we’ve come to enjoy through media and global influence. Here are some facts about it: