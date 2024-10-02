Fast facts about the internet’s favorite October drink: Pumpkin spice latte

When the crisp air of autumn settles in and leaves transform into shades of red, orange and brown, Western countries witness a seasonal phenomenon that goes beyond the changing landscape. Coffee shops and cafes across the region embrace the spirit of fall, and one drink, in particular, becomes a beloved staple: the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL).
The Philippines may not experience the fall season with its changing leaves, but that doesn’t stop us from embracing the PSL craze. In October, cafes across the country pull out their PSL offerings, aligning with the global trend. This is all part of the cultural phenomenon that has swept the world — because why not?
PSL is warm and comforting that evoke feelings of the cozy, autumn-like atmosphere we’ve come to enjoy through media and global influence. Here are some facts about it:
20 years of PSL
Global coffee giant Starbucks introduced the PSL in 2003, and it has since become a signature seasonal beverage beloved by coffee lovers around the world. According to its website, initially launched as a limited-time offering, the PSL’s remarkable popularity quickly established it as an essential autumn staple.
Made with spices
Beyond Starbucks, coffee shops have embraced the PSL, crafting their versions with a delightful blend of espresso, steamed milk, pumpkin puree and a medley of warm spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. Each sip of the PSL captures the essence of fall, making it a beloved seasonal favorite. Over the years, this iconic drink has inspired countless variations and transcended coffee culture, becoming a symbol of autumn for many.
Market surge
According to the BBC, the global pumpkin spice products market was valued at $1.1 billion (£823 million) in 2003 and is projected to rise to $2.4 billion (£1.7 billion) by 2031, as reported by Future Market Insights. This remarkable growth underscores the enduring popularity of pumpkin spice across the globe.
Internet sensation
The PSL has become a social media phenomenon, with countless Instagram posts and TikTok videos showcasing its vibrant colors and decadent layers. Hashtags like #PSL have gained traction, turning this drink into an aesthetic favorite for those looking to capture the essence of autumn. Its visually appealing presentation makes it perfect for sharing with friends and followers.
Cultural phenomenon
The PSL taps into a collective nostalgia for cozy fall experiences. It’s more than just a tasty drink; it evokes memories of crisp autumn days, pumpkin patches and warm sweaters, making it a comforting choice for many.
According to a 2024 article by ASU News, Lee McPheters, a research professor and director of the JPMorgan Chase Economic Outlook Center at Arizona State University’s WP Carey School of Business, highlighted that the obsession with pumpkin spice stems from “familiarity and comfort.” He added, “Like the smell of fresh-cut Christmas trees, pumpkin spice sends a message of familiarity and comfort, and that is something everybody likes.”