FAST Logistics targets Cebu MSMEs

FAST Logistics Group is looking to expand its reach among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Cebu by offering shipment consolidation and distribution services that could help smaller businesses move their products to markets across the Philippines and overseas.

During the FAST Logistics Solutions Forum 2026, Bobby Lim, chief operating officer of FAST Logistics, presented its nationwide warehousing and transportation network as a potential resource for MSMEs seeking to expand their market reach without having to build their own logistics infrastructure.

Lim said FAST could consolidate shipments from businesses in Cebu for distribution to markets nationwide or for export, allowing smaller enterprises to tap into its existing supply chain network.

FAST identified Cebu as a strategic logistics gateway for the Visayas and Mindanao, citing the province’s role in connecting businesses to regional and national markets.

It operates warehousing, transportation and cross-docking facilities in Cebu to support cargo movement and distribution in the region.

Leveraging an established network

FAST highlighted its nationwide logistics capabilities, which include dry and cold storage, warehousing, distribution, cross-docking, sea and air transport, and other value-added supply chain services.

The company cited approximately two million square meters of warehouse space nationwide, with capacity exceeding 900,000 pallet positions. It also reported having more than 800 trucking partners and a workforce of about 12,000.

Its operations serve businesses across various industries, including fast-moving consumer goods and pharmaceuticals, as well as multinational companies and Filipino conglomerates.

FAST said its experience serving large corporations has helped it build a network that could also support smaller enterprises with their logistics requirements.

Lim emphasized that businesses of different sizes need reliable logistics services to move their products efficiently, particularly as they seek to reach customers beyond their immediate markets.

Shipment consolidation for smaller businesses

To illustrate how it could serve MSMEs, Lim cited a consolidation facility in Cebu where businesses could combine shipments before sending them to domestic markets or export destinations.

Shipment consolidation could provide smaller businesses with access to an established distribution network, although the actual savings and benefits would depend on shipment volumes, routes, service fees and other operating conditions.

Cebu’s role in regional logistics

FAST also underscored Cebu’s strategic importance in its regional operations, describing the province as a major gateway for the movement of goods across the Visayas and into other parts of the country.

Lim also highlighted FAST Logistics’ partnerships with shipping lines to facilitate cargo movement across the Visayas and Mindanao.

He said it continues to explore improvements in its services and the use of technology to support supply chain operations. / MVG