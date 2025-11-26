Faster transfers, smoother flights: MCIA wins Airport of the Year-Asia plum

THE Mactan–Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has cut transfer times, reducing domestic-to-domestic connections from 60 to 35 minutes and international-to-domestic transfers from 90 to 60 minutes. The faster transfers, along with a 45 percent increase in transfer passengers, mean less waiting, fewer missed flights and more travel options for passengers flying through Cebu.

These improvements fall under the CEBConnects program, according to Athanasios Titonis, chief executive officer of Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corp., the airport’s operator. He credited the upgrades for MCIA’s recognition as Airport of the Year–Asia at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 held Tuesday, Nov. 25, at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

The improvements benefit not only passengers but also airlines. Julius Neri Jr., general manager and chief executive officer of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority, said the enhanced flow and shorter layovers make MCIA a faster, more reliable and competitive regional hub.

“The improvements driven by CEBConnects are a game-changer for airline operations and customer experience,” said Neri.

CEBConnects, launched as a complete overhaul of MCIA’s transfer systems, introduced a reengineered passenger flow, new dedicated transfer facilities and streamlined procedures.

“The real-time gains in on-time performance enhance the transfer experience for passengers, who now see MCIA as a highly competitive and reliable hub for regional travel,” Neri said.

Titonis said the award reflects the dedication of the MCIA community and the success of the CEBConnects initiative.

“By strategically leveraging Cebu’s central location, we are not only speeding up transfers; we are supporting the country’s tourism goals by making it easier for travelers to reach other island destinations,” he said.

What this means for travelers

An international tourist arriving in Cebu from Tokyo and bound for Bohol can now expect a faster and more predictable air-to-sea or air-to-island transfer.

For Cebu-based travelers, MCIA’s upgrades provide smoother outbound connections and a more reliable hub on their return. For passengers connecting through Cebu, the improvements enable tighter, more convenient connections and expanded route options.

In addition to CEBConnects, MCIA continues to lead in improving connectivity and passenger experience through programs such as Cebu+, which promotes seamless air-to-sea travel, and CEBBalik, a center that assists overseas Filipino workers.

MCIA is the country’s main gateway to the Visayas and Mindanao, serving millions of passengers annually with modern, world-class facilities. / DPC