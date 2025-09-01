Fatal accident prompts councilor to push for stricter road safety

A RECENT tragedy involving a 13-year-old student who was hit by a truck and died has prompted Mandaue City Councilor Raul Kevin Cabahug, vice chairman of the Committee on Education, to push for stricter road safety measures and awareness campaigns in schools.

The incident, which occurred near Comprehensive National High School, saddened Cabahug. “On behalf of the City of Mandaue, I extend condolences to the family,” he said.

Cabahug noted that such accidents are preventable and emphasized the need for better pedestrian discipline. He said the student was hit very close to a skywalk, adding to the pain of the loss.

“It is painful because these students have ambitions and dreams, and they lose their lives simply because they crossed and got hit,” he said.

Through a proposed resolution, Cabahug hopes to initiate a city-wide information drive. He wants the Department of Education to create orientations for students on the importance of using designated pedestrian lanes and skywalks. The resolution also calls on the city’s road safety team to arrange forums on pedestrian safety.

“This does not only happen to students,” Cabahug said. “But since we are focusing on students, at least the Department of Education can create an information drive.”

He plans to bring the matter to the mayor’s attention to ensure stricter enforcement of traffic laws. He suggested that pedestrians who do not use skywalks or pedestrian lanes should face apprehension.

“If we are strict, this is for the benefit of everyone, especially our students in Mandaue City,” he said.

Cabahug stressed that discipline and a change in mindset are key to preventing such tragedies.

He also stressed the dangers of blind spots for drivers, particularly when children are crossing.

“Sometimes there are blind spots, and drivers cannot see, especially if the one crossing is a child, small, or short, so accidents really happen,” he said.

Cabahug, clarifying his role as the vice chairman, said he must coordinate with the committee chairman. He hopes to see strict implementation of the proposed measures following the next session of the City Council.

He reminded all residents, not just students, “to prevent accidents and to better use the skywalks and pedestrian lanes.” (ABC)