Father, his 2 sons captured in buy-bust in Dalaguete, Cebu

A father and his two sons were arrested in a buy-bust in Sitio Grand Tsina, Barangay Mantalongon, Dalaguete, Cebu, around 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Police identified the suspects as a certain Gomercindo, 54, and his sons Jaybee, 34, and Mark Lyndon, 19.

Taken from them were eight packs of alleged shabu weighing three grams and costing P2,400, P500 buy-bust money and .45 automatic Colt pistol.

The operatives of Dalaguete Police Station under station commander Major Vincent Zozobrado conducted the operation, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), after verifying information that the suspects were involved in illegal drug activity. (DVG, TPT)