Father kills son after family argument in Cebu City

BEFORE killing his son, motorcycle-for-hire driver Eugenio Bontilao Caballes had warned him not to argue with his mother.

Eugenio’s son, Kenn Pondar Caballes, did not heed his advice.

Kenn, reportedly drug user, became angry at his father. He then took a piece of wood and hit Eugenio in the neck, according to police.

In retaliation, Eugenio, 65, took his gun and shot Kenn, 28, in the forehead. The victim was rushed to Cebu City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Mabolo Police Station chief Maj. Romeo Caacoy Jr. said they are preparing a parricide case against Eugenio, who was arrested after the incident.

The incident happened outside the Caballes family’s main house in Lower Laguerta, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City at 10:15 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2024.

Investigation showed that Liza, Kenn’s mother, had asked him to switch off the light in the hut where

he was staying, just a few steps from the main house.

Kenn reportedly got mad and disobeyed his mother, resulting in an argument.

According to the victim’s relatives, Kenn had a history of erratic behavior after he started using illegal drugs in 2020.

He reportedly made daily visits to a sitio in Barangay Busay where he got his supply of illegal drugs.

Kenn had reportedly killed his father’s roosters by wringing their necks. He was also observed by relatives talking to himself. / AYB, TPT