Father of 2 siblings killed in Tagbilaran fire also dies

THE father of two siblings who lost their lives on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, when a fire struck their house in Purok 1, Barangay Manga, Tagbilaran City, Bohol, also died on Saturday, August 17, at the Celestino Gallares Medical Center.

He was identified as Edgardo Sr., 55.

Edgardo Sr. sustained severe burns after trying to rescue his children, Jessabel Lasco, 3, and Edgardo Jr., 1.

Police Lieutenant Colonel John Kareen Escober, chief of Tagbilaran City Police Station, said the father tried to remove his children from the burning house, which was made of light materials, but failed due to unbearable heat.

The mother, who is working in Manila, arrived last Saturday.

Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap promised to give cash assistance for the victims’ funerals. (AYB, TPT)