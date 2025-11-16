Father of AJ Raval’s 5 children

FOR the first time, former Vivamax actress AJ Raval confirmed she has five children.

The 25-year-old made the disclosure in an interview with Boy Abunda on “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda” on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.

AJ also said three of the five children are with her longtime partner, Aljur Abrenica.

“Actually, Tito Boy, I have five kids,” she told Abunda.

She said she wants her children to finally have freedom. “I want this to end and I want the kids to have freedom.”

AJ revealed she has a seven-year-old eldest child named Ariana.

She said her next child, Aaron, whom she described as an angel, has passed away.

Her children with Abrenica are Alkina, Aljur Jr. and Abraham.

Alkina will celebrate her third birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 18. Aljur Jr. is one-year-old and Abraham was born in Sept. 3, 2025.

AJ added that her children with Abrenica get along well with the actor’s children with Kylie Padilla.

“They always play together and Aljur’s eldest, Alas, is very responsible with the younger ones,” she said.

She admitted motherhood has not been easy. “At first it was hard, but my family supported me. I managed.”

She also said in the interview that she plans to return to showbiz because she enjoys acting.

Kylie Padilla reacted after AJ revealed she has three children with Abrenica, Padilla’s ex-husband, with whom she also shares children.

“I’ve known for a long time, but of course we put the kids’ welfare first. They’re very close and that’s what matters. I’m happy that there’s no need to hide anymore. Proud of you, peace all around. I hope the drama ends,” Padilla said. / HBL S