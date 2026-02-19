Father seeks justice after son killed in motorcycle crash

A GRIEVING father is calling for justice after his 22-year-old son died following a road collision in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City earlier this week.

Isidrolito Salvador appealed to authorities for swift action in the case of his only child, Charle Magne Salobre, who passed away after being struck by a sedan in the early hours of Monday, February 16, 2026.

According to Salvador, his son had just finished his shift around 3 a.m. as a crew member of a fast-food chain in Mambaling. Before heading home, Salobre dropped off his girlfriend, who also works at the same establishment.

Moments later, near the Mambaling overpass, a Toyota sedan allegedly made a sudden U-turn along a solid line on N. Bacalso St., resulting in a collision with Salobre’s motorcycle.

Salvador said the driver of the sedan had no driver’s license and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Salobre was rushed to a hospital and admitted to the ward but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Salvador said that as of February 19, he has yet to see significant developments in the case.

He expressed frustration over what he described as the slow pace of the investigation, comparing it to the recent high-profile hit-and-run case in Barangay Banilad involving businessman Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng.

Salvador said he feels the justice system is unfair, claiming authorities appeared to move quickly in that case, while his son’s case has yet to result in similar action.

He also alleged that the driver involved in the Mambaling crash was not detained and was allowed to go home. He further claimed that the vehicle was not impounded.

In addition, Salvador said the family has not received any financial assistance from the driver.

Seeking to strengthen their case, he has asked the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) for assistance in securing the necessary documents to obtain CCTV footage from nearby establishments, which he believes may clarify how the collision happened.

Salvador is urging concerned agencies to ensure accountability and equal application of the law.

“Gusto lang ko og hustisya para sa akong anak (I just want justice for my son),” he said. (CAV)