Father shoots daughter before taking his own life in Sibonga, Cebu

AFTER shooting his daughter, the father shot himself in the head at around 9:10 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024, in Barangay Lamacan, Sibonga, Cebu.

The victim, Emie Marie Carbonel, 28, was brought to Deiparine Community Hospital in Sibonga for treatment.

Her father, Amelito Carbonel, 52, was rushed to the Carcar City Provincial Hospital, where he was declared dead around 4 a.m. of the next day, Tuesday.

According to the Sibong police under station commander Captain Fort Antony Valdez, the father went to the victim's room, which is separate from her parents' home, to inquire about her mother's whereabouts.

When the victim replied that her mother had gone to her parents’ house, the suspect told her to go get her mother and tell her to go home.

But the victim ignored him and chose to support her mother instead, which sparked an argument between the two.

Because of this, the father pulled out his.357 revolver and shot the victim in the buttock, and then shot himself in the head.

Lamacan barangay captain Severino Cabrera said that the suspect's wife confided to him that, before the shooting, the suspect had attacked her and Ermie Marie and also struck her head with a flashlight.

As a result, the victims were given a 15-day barangay protection order against the perpetrator. (DVG, TPT)