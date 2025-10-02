Father ties kids to lamppost on rainy night

AUTHORITIES in Lapu-Lapu City have arrested a father who allegedly tied his two young children, ages 4 and 6, to a lamppost near their home during heavy rain on Wednesday night, Oct. 1, 2025.

The children were rescued by Barangay Maribago peace and security officers after their uncle reported the incident, according to Barangay Captain Russell Abing.

Abing said the incident was reported around 11 p.m. When they arrived, the older child was still shivering from the cold.

Abing said the children’s father, who has a history of drug abuse, is being monitored by Maribago police, and faces public nuisance charges in the barangay.

“When we asked him, his first reason was he was watching basketball in the gym. Then when I asked him again, he said he went looking for his wife. His statements are not clear,” Abing said in Cebuano.

Abing also revealed that during interrogation with the Department of Social Welfare and Development Region-7 (DSWD), the suspect clearly appeared to be under the influence of illegal drugs.

While there are no eyewitnesses who could say it was the father who tied his two children to the post; when questioned, the children indicated that it was him.

The children are in the custody of the City Social Welfare and Development Office of Lapu-Lapu City (CSWDO) for interviews and screenings.

According to CSWDO head of operations, Buena Fe Remocaldo, the children will undergo a medical exam and psychological assessment. They will temporarily stay with their uncle.

The suspect is now detained at Lapu-Lapu Police Station 2 pending more investigation. / Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R Intern