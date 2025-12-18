Fatima Bosch returns to Mexico without fanfare

Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch returned to Mexico on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2025, but without a grand welcome. According to Ventaneando, an entertainment TV program in Mexico, her homecoming was kept low-key.

Bosch arrived at the airport wearing a hoodie and dark shades. Reports said several security personnel surrounded her.

However, in a report by Univision, an English-Spanish language free TV network, Fatima denied that this was her official welcome back to Mexico.

“No, it’s not my welcome back. It’s just that we have an event and we were supposed to come, but it’s so nice to see you,” she said.

She declined to answer questions about the controversies surrounding her win. When asked whether she would return the crown, as reported in the news, she replied, “No, thank you.”

She has since been nicknamed the “walkout queen” after reports claimed she walked out in the middle of her Telemundo TV interview, similar to what she allegedly did before coronation night at Miss Universe. / TRC