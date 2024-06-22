Favorites advance to final four

SHANGRI-LA Mactan Cebu, Kandaya Resort, Seda Central Bloc, and JPark Island Resort booted out their respective rivals to advance to the basketball semifinals of Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) Sportsfest 2024 on Friday, June 21, at the Capitol Parish Gym.

Shangri-la downed Quest Hotel, 85-80, behind the hot hands of Jonathan Canceran, who sizzled with 26 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Not to be outdone, Kandaya booked a Final Four ticket after booting out Bai Hotel in decisive fashion, 71-56.

Ariel Lepiten showed the way for Kandaya with 11 points and three rebounds.

In other results, both Seda Central Bloc and JPark annihilated their foes to barge into the semis.

Seda blasted Belmont Hotel, 90-55, while JPark pounded Diamond Suites and Residences, 89-65.

Adrian Padilla scattered 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals in an all-around performance for Seda, while James Llenes exploded for 27 points on top of one rebound, five assists, and three steals for JPark. / AP