Favorites Rout Foes in CCL MLBB Pre-Season

THE University of the Philippines Cebu (UPC) Fighting Maroons, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Adelante, and the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors won their opening matches in the first week of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. Esports League (CEL) MLBB preseason tournament.

The Fighting Maroons bested the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Blue Dragons, 2-0, in their best-of-three series to claim their first win of the preseason.

Game 2 was a close back-and-forth battle between the two teams, but UPC managed to take the win with a 28-21 kill score. UPC ended the series in Game 2 with an 11-9 kill score advantage. Jason Bermoy “Silver,” UPC’s Gold Laner, was crowned the MVP of the series, tallying a total of nine kills, five deaths, and 19 assists.

In the second series, the USJ-R Adelante dominated the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers in a convincing 2-0 victory.

USJ-R bagged the victory in game one with an impressive 14-1 kill score. The dominant performance of USJ-R continued in game two, with the match ending in a 22-2 victory for USJ-R. Rholdan Nuel B. Yee “Danjiro” was hailed as the MVP of the series, pitching in a total of 15 kills, 16 assists, and deathless in the entire series.

The defending champions, the USC Warriors, defeated the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 2-0, in the final series.

USC ended the first game with a 23-10 kill score over CIT-U, and completed the sweep in game two with an outstanding 21-5 kill score. Joshua Luke Miano “Luketzyy” led USC with a total of 17 kills, three deaths, and 20 assists in the series.

Meanwhile, in the Valorant preseason, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, USC Vamos Warriors, and University of Cebu Main (UCMN) Webmasters swept their opponents in a best-of-two series to start their preseason campaign.

Josh Bryant Mañacap “Ghostyy” and the rest of the USPF Panthers made quick work of their opponent, the CEC Blue Dragons in the first series of the Valorant preseason.

Mañacap was hailed as the series MVP, recording a total of 46 kills, and six assists in their 2-0 victory against CEC. Game 1 was a quick 13-3 victory for USPF. The momentum continued for USPF in Game 2, finishing the match 13-2.

In the second series, the USC Vamos Warriors was successful in their Valorant debut in the CEL after defeating the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters, 2-0.

Game 1 was close, with most of the rounds in the first half going to UCLM. USC found their rhythm in round eight and ended the match with a 13-7 victory. USC was dominant in Game 2 to close out the series, 13-5. Tsp Yeung Amora “Aroma” tallied a total of 37 kills, and 10 assists and was hailed as the series MVP.

In the final series, last season’s CEL Valorant finalist, UCMN Webmasters prevailed over the CEL Valorant defending champions, USJ-R Adelante.

Game 2 was a tight battle that went to 21 rounds, UCMN claimed the victory 13-8 in the end. UCMN capped off the series in game two with a 13-7 score. Dante Tumulak “Nyx” bagged the MVP of the series after a stellar performance, tallying an impressive 50 kills in the entire series.

On June 8, the UCMN Webmasters will face the USPF Panthers in the first series of week two’s MLBB preseason tournament; followed by the match between UPC Fighting Maroons and the CIT-U Wildcats. The last series is between the UCLM Webmasters and the USJ-R Adelante.

For the Valorant preseason tournament on June 9, the UV Green Lancers will battle the USPF Panthers. In the second series, UCMN Webmasters will try to keep their winning momentum against the UPC Fighting Maroons. The last match for the Valorant preseason week two is between the USC Vamos Warriors and the CEC Blue Dragons. / Contributor Marlon Ado