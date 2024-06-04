Favorites rout foes in HRRACI Basketball

ROUTS greeted the basketball event of Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) Sportsfest 2024, which kicked off on Monday, June 3, at the Capitol Parish Gym along Escario Street in Cebu City.

Savoy Hotel posted the biggest win, as it obliterated Yello Hotel by 67 points, 93-26.

Nenipher Ferandez showed the way for Savoy with 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while Mart Vincent Giducos delivered a solid double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds, laced with two steals and one assist. Victor Manlunas Jr. added 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Shangri-la Mactan Cebu and Quest Hotel also posted impressive wins.

Kenneth Cada sizzled with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Charles Pepito had 15 points on top of 10 boards, five assists, and two steals as Quest Hotel annihilated Cebu Grand Hotel, 86-36.

On the other hand, Roel Villaganas led five players in double figures with 13 points, seven rebounds, and one steal as Shangri-la pounded Be Resort Mactan, 98-55.

Villaganas drew huge support from Vince Ron Cruz and Nicolas Kyle Magat with 12 points each and Jonathan Bacalso and Kenneth Glenn Niones, who had 11 each.

In other result, Bai Hotel Cebu kicked off its campaign with a 56-42 drubbing of Tambuli Seaside Resort.

Babmarley Mah finished with nine points and two assists, while Jayson Cando added six points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals. / ML