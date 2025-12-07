FDA urges shoppers to check toy labels for safer gifts

AS FAMILIES prepare for the holiday season, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, urged consumers to carefully inspect toy labels to ensure the health and safety of children during playtime.

In its latest advisory, the FDA emphasized the importance of checking both safety and compliance information on toy products before purchase, noting that properly labeled items help prevent accidents and protect

young users.

The agency highlighted three key safety details that should be present on toy labels.

These include age grading, which identifies the appropriate age group for the toy; cautionary statements or warnings, which provide essential safety reminders for children and guardians; and instructional literature, which explains how to use, assemble, maintain, or dispose of the toy correctly.

The FDA also reminded consumers to verify compliance information, such as the FDA’s license to operate number, which confirms that the manufacturer or distributor is duly licensed.

Other required details include the manufacturer’s complete name and local company address and the item, model, or stock keeping unit (SKU) number, which helps identify the product in the market.

To report toys lacking the required information, the FDA encouraged the public to email eReport2@fda.gov.ph.

Consumers may also check if a toy is FDA-notified through the agency’s verification portal at https://verification.fda.gov.ph.

“Make sure to check toy labels for safe gifting,” the agency said, underscoring its call for a safer, more responsible holiday shopping season. / PNA