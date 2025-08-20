14 Days to Catch the Next SPX6900: T6900’s Presale Countdown Is Ticking

After raising $2 million in its presale , the countdown is on. There are only 14 days left to get in on what could become the next SPX6900 (SPX): TOKEN6900 (T6900).

SPX6900 was the meme coin that rewrote the rules, as it directly mocked the very serious S&P 500. But TOKEN6900 is the full-volume sequel, with the same raw absurdity but even more amplified.

These two cousin tokens share the same unfiltered franchise. They claim to be nothing more than pure meme coins, built on the same logic that founded OGs like Dogecoin (DOGE) or Pepe (PEPE) .

TOKEN6900 takes this on fully, a pink hand firmly placed on the meme bible.

But for those looking to catch up, even 14 days might not be enough. The TOKEN6900 presale could close before reaching its $5 million hard cap. The massive demand is coming from both SPX6900 veterans and new investors looking for similar gains.

While SPX6900 was able to climb to $2.27, TOKEN6900 backers are betting it can follow that trajectory. Or even exceed it.

At the current price of $0.006975, there are only 18 hours left until the next stage. The price will then rise and more investors will rush in. The window to get in early is closing fast.

TOKEN6900: The Degens' Revenge to Reach SPX6900 Profits

Missing SPX was frustrating. It's a bit like realizing Bitcoin was at $1. Or, if you were too young, remembering it was at $3,000 during the last two halvings. Or seeing Ethereum just before some punters on Polymarket were able to cash out at $5,000 this month.

This same sentiment is shared by those who missed SPX6900. But the timeline is much more recent. Its lowest price, according to CoinGecko, was recorded in February of last year at $0.001318. Since then, it has climbed more than 130,000% to its current price of $1.71.

Just two weeks ago, it hit an ATH of $2.27. This means that those who buy today and aim for that ATH would only receive a 24.2% gain. Solid by TradFi standards, but a pittance in crypto.