1st Chicken officially opens, offers a delectable selection of Korean-inspired fried chicken.

Korean fried chicken has grown increasingly popular and taken the culinary world by storm. With various varieties and unique flavors, the dish has become a global favorite among the youth. In Cebu, numerous chicken shops have sprung up, and 1st Chicken has set the standard, wowing the Cebuano public with its unique take on the renowned Korean favorite.

On June 15, 2024, 1st Chicken officially opened its first stall at AMP Centrale Mall with a bang, formally introducing its delicious array of scrumptious chicken.

The brand offers a plethora of delectable flavors of Korean fried chicken with unique sauces such as Ganmel, Classic Cheese, Cheese Onions, Anber, Soy Sauce Garlic, and many more. Chicken always goes well with rice, and the brand offers a variety of rice pairings, including Fried Chicken Rice, Orleans Chicken Rice, Chicken Chops Rice, and more.

1st Chicken’s beverages are a must-try, offering a delicious array of cold drinks that pair perfectly with their fried chicken meals. Refresh yourself with their Lemon Tea, indulge in the Pearl Milk Tea, or try the Double Skin Milk.

Korean fried chicken's popularity is here to stay, and 1st Chicken's unwavering commitment to high-quality meals ensures it lives up to the Korean chicken craze.