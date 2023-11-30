20 Years of Masterful Development: Meet the team of Masters behind the leading developer of VisMin

CEBU Landmasters Inc. (CLI), the leading developer of VisMin, celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of remarkable growth and masterful leadership in the industry.

At the helm of this journey are visionary leaders of more than 900 employees across 16 key cities in VisMin who have played instrumental roles in the listed company’s success.

As CLI commemorates this significant milestone, it is crucial to recognize and appreciate the invaluable contributions of some of its top executives who play a pivotal role in making CLI what it is today.