2024 Complete Guide: How to Buy Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)

Base Dawgz is a new Base Memecoin (memecoin based on the Base network) that could well be the favorite memecoin of buyers in 2024 for its combination of fun and multi-blockchains.

The Shiba Inu is once again in the spotlight and even more adventurous with his wingsuit that allows him to travel across various blockchains. Find out how to buy Base Dawgz during its pre-sale phase in 2024.

How to Buy Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) Crypto? The Tutorial

The Base Dawgz presale started on June 4, 2024, to start acquiring the $DAWGZ token. Here are the steps to become an early investor of this Meme Coin in July 2024:

1. Configure your Metamask

2. Go to the official website Basedawgz.com

3. Buy $DAWGZ in presale with a minimum of $5

4. Once the Base Dawgz presale is over, head back to the official website to claim your tokens.

It takes on average less than 5 minutes to be able to buy Base Dawgz from scratch, without any knowledge in the sector. Simply let yourself be guided by the explanations of our specialists.

Configure your Metamask

The first thing you need to do to be able to participate quickly in the Base Dawgz presale is to open a Metamask wallet. Go to Google Play, App Store or Chrome Web Store to download the application and open your first wallet in just a few clicks. Don't forget to write down your 12-word mnemonic in a safe place during this step. Then click on "Buy/Sell" and buy USDT, USDC, SOL, BNB or AVAX with your credit card.





Visit the official Base Dawgz website

This is the most sensitive step in our opinion, since many phishing sites are popping up with the same name as Base Dawgz. Our editorial team simply recommends that you use a redirect link on this page to land securely on the official pre-sale website. Double-check that you are on basedawgz.com or basedawgz.io before moving on.





Buy $DAWGZ in presale

From the Base Dawgz presale homepage, you can see a widget on the left side of the screen that allows you to stake at a preferential rate: 0.00479 USDT = 1 $DAWGZ. Simply enter the amount you want to stake in USDT and click the red “Buy Now” button. All you have to do is connect your Metamask wallet and sign the transaction to confirm your purchase of Base Dawgz tokens!

$DAWGZ Crypto Key Points

Before buying a cryptocurrency like $DAWGZ, you should always do a lot of research to know its characteristics, and fundamentals in order to judge its potential. Here are the points we have retained on Base Dawgz in 2024:

Base Dawgz is a Meme Coin that uses Portal Bridge and Wormhole interoperability technologies to make it compatible with Base, Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche blockchains.

The total supply of $DAWGZ is 8,453,000,000 tokens, with a presale starting price of $0.00479 and a soft cap (minimum funding) of $8 million.

This Meme Coin is a Shiba Inu equipped with a wingsuit, capable of traveling across many networks and pushing the boundaries of accessibility.

A “Be Social for Airdrop” program will allow the most active community members on X to receive points and claim $DAWGZ as soon as the pre-sale ends.

What is Base Dawgz?

We discovered Base Dawgz during an official announcement on the X account @BaseDawgz on June 4, 2024. With a simple tweet "Ready to jump?" the teams simply announced the start of the presale of $DAWGZ, which is destined to become one of the best Meme coin dogs in the coming months.

This Shiba Inu equipped with a wingsuit is initially launched on the ERC-20 network to allow the first investors of the pre-sale to benefit from staking, then will quickly be implemented on Base, one of the most used blockchains at the moment.

Where $DAWGZ impresses many collectors is in the technologies it uses to make its token interoperable: Wormhole and Portal Bridge. This will allow holders to travel across the Base, Ethereum, BSC, Solana, Avalanche blockchains and hope for many more integrations in the future.

So it's a Meme Coin like no other, which wants to make its holders experience the same adrenaline of Base Jumping by using revolutionary technologies to travel on different networks. Perhaps one of the best cryptocurrencies of 2024?

$DAWGZ is initially launching on the ERC-20 network to allow for a 20% distribution of the supply through staking, and will then be migrated to Base as soon as this crypto presale ends .

Listing on DEX (Decentralized Exchanges), Coingecko, Birdeye and then towards CEX (Decentralized Exchanges) are planned in the Base Dawgz roadmap.

The price of $DAWGZ increases by 5% every 5 days during the pre-sale phase, and has a hardcap of around $10 million.

An audit was carried out by Solid Proof in Germany on May 31, 2024 to certify that Base Dawgz is a secure cryptocurrency project, with no risk of rug pull or scam.

Tokenomics of Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)

We have obviously analyzed the tokenomics of $DAWGZ before offering you this new presale. Concretely, the team has initiated a contract on ERC-20 with 8,453,000,000 tokens. The allocations are already determined and transparently displayed on the whitepaper available on the official Base Dawgz website: