2024 Complete Guide: How to Buy Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ)

is a new Base Memecoin (memecoin based on the Base network) that could well be the favorite memecoin of buyers in 2024 for its combination of fun and multi-blockchains.
The Shiba Inu is once again in the spotlight and even more adventurous with his wingsuit that allows him to travel across various blockchains. Find out how to buy Base Dawgz during its pre-sale phase in 2024.
How to Buy Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) Crypto? The Tutorial
The presale started on June 4, 2024, to start acquiring the $DAWGZ token. Here are the steps to become an early investor of this Meme Coin in July 2024:
1. Configure your Metamask
2. Go to the official website Basedawgz.com
3. Buy $DAWGZ in presale with a minimum of $5
4. Once the Base Dawgz presale is over, head back to the official website to claim your tokens.
It takes on average less than 5 minutes to be able to buy Base Dawgz from scratch, without any knowledge in the sector. Simply let yourself be guided by the explanations of our specialists.
Configure your Metamask
The first thing you need to do to be able to participate quickly in the Base Dawgz presale is to open a Metamask wallet. Go to Google Play, App Store or Chrome Web Store to download the application and open your first wallet in just a few clicks. Don't forget to write down your 12-word mnemonic in a safe place during this step. Then click on "Buy/Sell" and buy USDT, USDC, SOL, BNB or AVAX with your credit card.
Visit the official Base Dawgz website
This is the most sensitive step in our opinion, since many phishing sites are popping up with the same name as Base Dawgz. Our editorial team simply recommends that you use a redirect link on this page to land securely on the official pre-sale website. Double-check that you are on basedawgz.com or basedawgz.io before moving on.
Buy $DAWGZ in presale
From the Base Dawgz presale homepage, you can see a widget on the left side of the screen that allows you to stake at a preferential rate: 0.00479 USDT = 1 $DAWGZ. Simply enter the amount you want to stake in USDT and click the red “Buy Now” button. All you have to do is connect your Metamask wallet and sign the transaction to confirm your purchase of Base Dawgz tokens!
Before buying a cryptocurrency like $DAWGZ, you should always do a lot of research to know its characteristics, and fundamentals in order to judge its potential. Here are the points we have retained on Base Dawgz in 2024:
Base Dawgz is a Meme Coin that uses Portal Bridge and Wormhole interoperability technologies to make it compatible with Base, Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche blockchains.
The total supply of $DAWGZ is 8,453,000,000 tokens, with a presale starting price of $0.00479 and a soft cap (minimum funding) of $8 million.
This Meme Coin is a Shiba Inu equipped with a wingsuit, capable of traveling across many networks and pushing the boundaries of accessibility.
A “Be Social for Airdrop” program will allow the most active community members on X to receive points and claim $DAWGZ as soon as the pre-sale ends.
We discovered Base Dawgz during an official announcement on the X account @BaseDawgz on June 4, 2024. With a simple tweet "Ready to jump?" the teams simply announced the start of the presale of $DAWGZ, which is destined to become one of the best Meme coin dogs in the coming months.
This Shiba Inu equipped with a wingsuit is initially launched on the ERC-20 network to allow the first investors of the pre-sale to benefit from staking, then will quickly be implemented on Base, one of the most used blockchains at the moment.
Where $DAWGZ impresses many collectors is in the technologies it uses to make its token interoperable: Wormhole and Portal Bridge. This will allow holders to travel across the Base, Ethereum, BSC, Solana, Avalanche blockchains and hope for many more integrations in the future.
So it's a Meme Coin like no other, which wants to make its holders experience the same adrenaline of Base Jumping by using revolutionary technologies to travel on different networks. Perhaps one of the best cryptocurrencies of 2024?
$DAWGZ is initially launching on the ERC-20 network to allow for a 20% distribution of the supply through staking, and will then be migrated to Base as soon as this crypto presale ends .
Listing on DEX (Decentralized Exchanges), Coingecko, Birdeye and then towards CEX (Decentralized Exchanges) are planned in the Base Dawgz roadmap.
The price of $DAWGZ increases by 5% every 5 days during the pre-sale phase, and has a hardcap of around $10 million.
An audit was carried out by Solid Proof in Germany on May 31, 2024 to certify that Base Dawgz is a secure cryptocurrency project, with no risk of rug pull or scam.
We have obviously analyzed the tokenomics of $DAWGZ before offering you this new presale. Concretely, the team has initiated a contract on ERC-20 with 8,453,000,000 tokens. The allocations are already determined and transparently displayed on the whitepaper available on the official Base Dawgz website:
As you can easily see, the $DAWGZ project allocates a total of 55% of its supply for its community members: presale, staking and airdrop are planned for participatory distribution. The remaining tokens will allow the project to develop gradually.
It was only after reading the entire Base Dawgz whitepaper and spending a few hours analyzing the entire project that we were able to pinpoint a few key takeaways about . Take the time to read carefully before participating in the presale of one of the best memecoins of 2024, and don’t forget to DYOR (“Do Your Own Research”).
This is certainly the most interesting point of $DAWGZ, which makes all the difference with other similar cryptocurrencies on the market. Using the technologies of Wormhole and Portal Bridge, $DAWGZ will be exchangeable and available on multiple blockchains: Ethereum, Base, Avalanche, BSC, or Solana. This could attract significant liquidity and make this token accessible to all: a very rare feature, that could represent the future of the sector.
It is officially announced in the Base Dawgz whitepaper: the "Be Social for Airdrop" program will be launched during the pre-sale phase and will allow the most active members of the community to accumulate points in the hope of being eligible for a $DAWGZ Airdrop. In total, 15% of the supply will be distributed through similar rewards, which therefore leaves room for many people to get a few tokens of this Meme Coin.
Although Base Dawgz will be launching on the Base network, the contract was initially launched on ERC-20 (Ethereum) so that early investors could take advantage of the Proof-of-Stake consensus and earn $DAWGZ rewards by staking their tokens. We are eagerly awaiting the availability of this feature on the official Basedawgz.com website so that they can start earning a share of the 1,690,600,000 $DAWGZ distributed through staking.
To maximize the benefit of its early adopters, the Base Dawgz project has implemented a progressive pricing system throughout its presale. Starting at $0.00479 on June 4, 2024, a 5% increase will occur every 5 days until the soft cap of $8,000,000 is reached. This means that it is best to buy Base Dawgz as soon as possible for those who wish to do so. Prices will quickly increase significantly.
Using the most popular dog in the cryptocurrency industry (the Shiba Inu) and relying on a fairly large marketing budget, Base Dawgz intends above all to create a community around its multi-chain dog. With 1,267,950,000 $DAWGZ earmarked for this purpose (or around $6 million at the pre-sale price), the teams should be able to collaborate with many media outlets, and influencers and considerably boost the visibility of the project on the different blockchains.
